Release Liner Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2023

Global Release Liner Market by Substrate (Paper based, Film based), Labeling Technology (Pressure Sensitive, Glue Applied), Printing Process (Offset, Digital), Application (Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Release liner is a paper- or plastic-based film sheet used to prevent a sticky surface (label) from premature adhering. Release liner substrates can be coated with materials such as polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polystyrene, and polyethylene terephthalate. These liners find application in the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, automotive, electronics, and construction industries.

This report studies the Release Liner market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Release Liner market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global release liner market was valued at USD 28203.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 40903.4 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 4.90%. The growth of the global release liner market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for release liners in the food and beverage and construction industries, growing adoption of digital printing, and increasing usage of smart labels in radio-frequency identification (RFID). Apart from these factors, high demand from emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia due to growing end-use industries is projected to trigger the growth of the global release liner market in the near future. Release liner finds a wide range of applications in packaging of food and beverages, such as fresh and canned food, milk and dairy products, carbonated and fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverages. This is attributed due to the properties associated with release liners, such as moisture, chemical, and ultraviolet (UV) resistance. All these properties help in increasing the shelf life of the food product, which is one of the important factors in the packaging of food products. Thus, the growing use of release liner in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the global release liners market.

The manufacturers in the global market are focusing on strategic growth initiatives such as new product launches, agreements, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and to meet the growing demand from major end-use industries such as food and beverage, medical and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, automotive, construction, and electronics. For instance, in December 2017, Sappi Ltd announced the acquisition of the specialty paper business of Cham Paper Group (CPG) Holding AG for approximately USD 149 million. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Sappi’s specialty paper business both in Europe and the rest of the world. It is expected to increase the profitability and innovative potential within the specialty paper market. The acquisition was made as a significant step toward the company’s Vision 2020 goal.

The global Release Liner Market, by region, is spanned across five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing regional market, accounting for 38.1% value share of the overall market in 2017 due to the most aggressive growth of the application industries (food and beverage, medical and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, automotive, construction and electronics) in the region. The regional market is projected to reach USD 40903.4 million by the end of 2023.

North America accounted for around 27% of the overall market share and was valued at USD 19,940.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 24,926.6 million at a CAGR of 3.79% during the assessment period.

Segmentation

The substrates used in the release liner are either paper- or film-based. The paper-based substratum segment is further sub-segmented into supercalendered Kraft, glassine and calendared, clay-coated Kraft, poly-coated Kraft, polyethylene coated, and others. Film-based release liner uses polymeric substrates such as polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and polystyrene. The film-based release liner segment accounted for major market share of 60% due to various advantages over the paper-based substrates such as hydro-stability, moisture resistance, and durability, which are highly beneficial in packaging applications. On the basis of labeling technology, the global market is segmented into pressure sensitive, glue applied, shrink sleeve, stretch sleeve, in-mold, and others. The glue applied labeling segment dominated the global market with a value of USD 33,568.7 million in 2017.

Based on printing processes used for label printing, the global market is segmented into offset, flexography, gravure, screen, and digital printing. The flexography segment dominated the global market in 2017 with a value of USD 34,771.5 million and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period.

Release liners have a wide range of applications, which include food and beverage, medical and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, automotive, electronics, construction, and others. Among these, the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.56% in 2017, with a market value of 30,954.6 USD million and is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global release liner market are 3M (US), Mondi (US), Gascogne Flexible Company (Norway), Loparex Holding B.V. (the Netherlands), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Sappi Limited (South Africa), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden), Eastman Chemical Company (US), LINTEC CORPORATION (Japan), Rayven, Inc. (US), and Polyplex (US).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies such as:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Iran

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Key Findings

The global release liner market was valued at USD 28203.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 40903.4 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 4.90%. Film-based substrate segment accounted for the largest share and was valued at USD 45014.1 Million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.33% to reach USD 61487.2 million by the end of the forecast period. The glue applied technology segment was valued at USD 33568.7 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. The flexography segment dominated the global market with a share of around 35% in 2017.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market and accounted for around 38% of the global market share in 2017. 3M is the leading manufacturer of the release liner.

