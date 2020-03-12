Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to account for US$ 2,475.0 Mn by 2021.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Global Market Study on Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Europe to Be the Most Lucrative Region throughout the Forecast Period”, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,255.0 Mn by the end of 2015 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2015 to 2021 in terms of value, to account for US$ 2,475.0 Mn by 2021.

Robotic vacuum cleaners commonly called robovacs, are mainly used for cleaning residential spaces, such as floors, pools, and gutters. The device comprises a mobile base, cleaning system, programming software, batteries, and other accessories. Robovacs use intelligent sensors to clean tight corners and hard-to-reach surfaces. It is equipped with various advanced features such as laser vision, room mapping, self-charging and others to offer convenience to users.

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast (2015–2021). Various factors such as growing demand for automated cleaning, increasing consumer inclination towards various types of cleaning products and rising disposable income. Trends that follow with the growth of residential robotic vacuum cleaner market include growing product innovation, increasing R&D expenditure by key market players and growing number of market players. In terms of value, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2015 to 2021, to be valued at US$ 2,475.0 Mn by 2021. In terms of volume, production of residential robotic vacuum cleaner is expected to be 1,913.5 thousand units by the end of 2015 and is expected to reach 4,783.0 thousand units by 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5%.

On the basis of robot type, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented into an in-house robot and outdoor robot. In terms of value, the in-house robot segment is expected to account for 83.3% share of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market by the end of 2015 and is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the in-house robots segment stood at 1,309.1 thousand units in 2014.

On the basis of mode of charging, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented into manual charging and auto battery charging segments. In terms of value, the manual charging segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, while the auto battery charging segment is expected to be valued at US$ 1,775.6 Mn by 2021.

The report provides in-depth information about various factors and trends affecting each segment and provides analysis and insights about the potential of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in specific regions. On the basis of region, the global market of residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented into five regions; among these, Europe is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 44.6% value share by the end of 2015 and it is expected to remain dominant by 2021. However, the Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key market players in global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market include iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd., Dyson Inc., Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., Hayward Industries, Inc., Philips Electronics N.V, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Pentair plc and Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited. Key market players are focusing on product innovation to offer advanced products to consumers. For example, in September 2015, iRobot Corporation launched Roomba 980 vacuum cleaning robot. It is the company’s first robotic vacuum cleaner to combine adaptive navigation with visual localization, cloud-connected app control and enhanced cleaning power on carpets.