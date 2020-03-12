Robotics Market – Logistics Segment has Emerged as a Significant Application

Robotics is a branch of science and engineering that deals with designing, developing, construction and operation of a robot. Robotics includes mechanical, electrical and computer science engineering in order to control the operations of a robot. Robotics science is widely classified as industrial robots and service robots. The service robots is further broken down as personal robots, professional robots and domestic robots.

The implementation of robotic technology in almost every industries across the globe has led them to grow at huge pace. In the recent years, it has been noticed that, robots are also being implemented in the medical science and healthcare solutions. Due to their enhanced accuracy and efficiency in handling various operations in medical sector, the healthcare solution companies as well as hospitals are adopting these robotic technologies heavily, in order to serve the patients in highly efficient manner.

The demand for robotic surgery is significantly growing in the developed countries and is gaining the pace in the developing countries. Other application of robots in medical sectors includes rehabilitation, disinfection, pharmacy automation, telepresence and medical logistics among others.

The emerging demand for workspace efficiency is resulting into the need for industrial robots globally. These robots are capable of moving inside the warehouse and factories without modifying layout. In addition these robots can autonomously re-plan their routes to avoid obstacles inside the factories. These factors are boosting the demand for such robots during the forecast period.

The report on robotics market is segment on basis of various parameters such as types, application, components, and geography. The different types of robotics deployed in various industries includes mobile robotics, exoskeleton, and static robotics. Globally, the static robotics dominated the robotics market in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.