Roxithromycin Market Top Players Revenue and Forecasts Research

Roxithromycin, also known as arrow-roxithromycin, is a semi-synthetic macrolide antibiotic, which prevents bacterial growth by interfering with protein synthesis. The drug is indicated to treat certain types of bacterial infections such as pharyngitis, sinusitis, bronchitis and pneumonia, urinary and soft tissue infections, and otitis media.

Increasing research for new applications of roxithromycin is expected to propel growth of the roxithromycin market during the forecast period. For instance, according to a research by Otago University, New Zealand in July 2018, roxithromycin can be effective in treating myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that usually arises in the bone marrow and is mainly associated with depletion of hemoglobin levels. The drug aids in increasing hemoglobin levels, which strongly suggests that the amount of myeloma in bone marrow has reduced. However, the drug is still under research to confirm its use in treating myeloma.

On the basis of region, the global roxithromycin market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global roxithromycin market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing government initiatives to prevent antimicrobial resistance and growing awareness for proper use of antibiotics. For instance in March 2015, Health Canada released Federal Action Plan with rules to reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistance in Canada, which includes infection prevention and control, research and innovation in developing antibiotics, and appropriate antimicrobial use for health professionals and the public of Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global roxithromycin market during the forecast period. This is owing to high infectious disease burden, unregulated sales of antibiotics and poor public health infrastructure, which are leading to increasing use of antibiotics in economies such as India. For instance, according to a report published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases February 2017, Low-Income and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) of Asia Pacific such as Nepal, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh witness significant demand for roxithromycin, owing to less stringent policies and easy availability of antibiotics over the counter.

Key players operating in the global roxithromycin market include, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Finecure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zhejiang Zhenyuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Hygeia Laboratories Inc, Bayer AG, Allergan plc., Galderma S.A, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, and Stiefel Laboratories

By Indication: Urinary and Soft Tissue Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, Pneumonia, Otitis media, Sinusitis

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

