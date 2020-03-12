Rubber Testing Equipment Market Insights 2018-2028: Business Opportunities, Competition & Key Companies, Current Trends and Challenges

Rubber Testing Equipment: Market Outlook

Rubber is made up of various polymers which helps in the usage of it in many industries. There are two different types of rubber which are, natural rubber and synthetic rubber. Natural rubbers are obtained from the rubber trees which consist of isoprene which is an organic compound, and polymers. There are very few impurities found in the obtained rubber. Indonesia and Malaysia are the leading players of natural rubber. Synthetic rubber is also called as artificial rubber or elastomer. These rubber products are synthesized by the by-products of petroleum. Annually there are around 15 Bn Kg of petroleum rubber produced and two third of it comprises of synthetic rubber.

Most of the synthetic rubber produced is used in the mechanical industry to make tires, matting, belts, flooring and other machine parts. In order to check the quality and the working of these rubber material, there is an equipment used to check it, called as rubber testing equipment. Testing equipment’s are used in various fields such as electronic test equipment, electrical testing equipment, and mechanical testing equipment.

Rubber testing equipment’s are used to check the viability, stability and the durability of the rubber material before using it in any industries. Rubber is a growing market in the auNew2tomotive industry, and hence rubber testing equipment is expected to have a high growth in the upcoming years.

Rubber Testing Equipment and its Properties:

Rubber testing equipment has been used for many years. There are various types of rubber testing equipment’s available in the market such as, tensile tester, shore hardness tester, MDR, flexing fatigue tester, abrasion tester, brittleness point temperature tester, stress relaxation tester, rebound tester, freezing tester and others. These new instruments in the rubber testing equipment market helps in the measurement of rubber, polymers and rubber compounds during all stages of manufacture.

When the rubber testing equipment is made, it has to meet certain standards such as ISO standards, DST, and ASTM. Few rubber testing equipment’s are digitally operated whereas most of the rubber testing equipment’s are operated manually. There are certain factors which helps in the growth of the rubber testing equipment market, such as increasing demand for durable goods, and growing technological advancements to make rubber testing equipment.

Rubber testing equipment was first presented by Dr. Melvin Mooney. He presented a viscometer which helps gauging the viscosity of rubber. These new formulations help grew the rubber testing market.

Global Rubber Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of testing, the global rubber testing equipment market has been segmented as:

Compression Testing

Density Testing

Laboratory Testing

Ageing Ovens Testing

Hardness Testing

Viscosity Testing

Flex Testing

Specimen Preparation Testing

Others

On the basis of end use, the global rubber testing equipment market has been segmented as:

General Rubber Goods Door Trims Floor Mats

Tires

General Polymers

Industrial Rubber Products Pipes Horse Belts

Compounds

Global Rubber Testing Equipment Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Rubber Testing Equipment market identified across the value chain include U-Can Dynatex Inc., Alpha Technologies, TA Instruments, Ektron Tek, Presto Stantest, Gibitre Instruments Srl, Prescott Instruments, Montech Rubber Testing Instruments, Goettfert Inc., Norka Instruments, among the other Rubber Testing Equipment manufacturers.

Key Developments in the Rubber Testing Equipment Market:

In January 2018, TA instruments announced its new distributor Gulf Bio Analytical Group of Companies (IMSS-GBA) which will supply Integrated Modern Scientific Supplies in the Saudi Arabia region.

Opportunities for Participants in the Rubber Testing Equipment Market:

It is expected that APAC has a significant amount of share in the overall rubber testing equipment market due to the increasing development of the automotive industry in the region. North America region uses more amount of rubber when compared to any other regions, which helps in the growth of the rubber testing equipment market. The automotive industry require rubber in order to maintain the durability. The emerging automotive industry is the major reason for the growing demand for rubber testing equipment’s.

Many rubber manufacturers in the developed region incorporate the usage of rubber testing equipment in many industries, which helps in the growth of the market in the developed regions. If the same practice is followed by the developing regions, then the chances of the rubber testing equipment market to grow is high, globally.