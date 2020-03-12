SHORT FIBER THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market status and forecast, categorizes the global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Celanese Corporation (US)

DuPont (US)

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (Netherlands)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

BASF SE (Germany)

PlastiComp, Inc. (US)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

Quadrant AG (Switzerland)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polypropylene (PP) Resin

Polyamide (PA) Resin

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Resin

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

