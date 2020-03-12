Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market 2018 Professional Survey Report; Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Single-use bioprocessing system is majorly used in the upstream and downstream bioprocessing method. Moreover, key advantages offered by single-use bioprocessing such as cost reduction, increased productivity, low energy and water consumption during bioprocessing, easy disposable and reduced risk of cross contamination allows its easy and increased adoption over conventional bioprocessing systems. Moreover, government regulatory organizations are majorly adopting single-use bioprocessing systems, owing to its advantges. For instance, Australian Government: Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) allows the use of single-use systems in buffer preparation, mixing, and other upstream processing. Apart from this, TGA also proposed GMP regulation for filters, equipment used in single-use systems. Furthermore, increasing demand of biopharmaceuticals, growing investment on research and development activities and increasing number of key players offering affordable and technologically advanced disposable bioprocessing products are projected to drive growth of the single-use bioprocessing systems market over the forecast period.

Browse Full Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/single-use-bioprocessing-systems-market-1754

Market Dynamics

The global single-use bioprocessing systems market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to its wide applications in production of monoclonal antibodies, vaccine production, and therapeutic drugs. Moreover, key players in the market are engaged in organic and in-organic growth strategies such as collaborations, strategic agreement, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions to retain competitive position in market. For instance, in April 2018, Saint-Gobain acquired the pharmaceutical business of Micro Hydraulics to strengthen its high performance material portfolio with the addition of single-use fluid handling components and systems. In August 2016, Saint-Gobain acquired Twin Bay Medical, which has added flexible tube retainers and single-use component portfolio of Twin Bay Medical into Saint-Gobain’s portfolio. In February 2015, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Advanced Scientifics, Inc., the provider of single-use technologies for customized bioprocessing solutions for deal value of US$ 300 million in cash. Furthermore, in November 2017, General Electric Company acquired Puridify, a bioprocessing start-up company. These acquisition help to add a nanofiber-based platform purification technology to GE Healthcare’s product portfolio. These mergers and acquisitions are expected to bring innovative single use bioprocessing systems during the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Bioprocessing Technologies is expected to Drive Growth of the Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market

Increasing demand for biologics, need for production capacity expansion, patent expiry of blockbuster molecules, and a limited number of potential products in the pipeline have driven the companies to adopt new technologies such as single-use bioprocessing systems. Single-use equipment offers various benefits making biomanufacturing process more efficient and cost effective. Single-use technologies is a rapidly evolved and adopted owing to their ability to offer significant cost reduction, ease of disposable, time saving, less energy and water demand for bioprocessing process, reduced risk of contamination and increase in productivity. Moreover, single-use bioprocessing systems reduces the initial investments and research and development (R&D) cost involved in the manufacturing of biologics and biopharmaceuticals. Conventional manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and biologics involves use of stainless steel-based bioreactor and their subcomponents. Most of these products require sterilization and associated units for manufacturing contamination-free bio-products and biologics, which significantly increases overall investment cost. Moreover, according to the data published in Bioprocess International Journal in December 2015, single-use bioprocessing systems eliminate additional investment cost, as sterilization is not required. This lower around 40% of investment costs compared to stainless steel facility.

Request For Sample Copy of This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1754

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Key Players

Key players operating in single-use bioprocessing systems market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and General Electric Company.

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.