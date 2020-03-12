Smart Transportation Market Size Worth USD 237,701 million by 2022

The global smart transportation market size was valued at $63,667 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $237,701 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2022. Smart transport consists of intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) that aim to offer innovative and superior services for different modes of transport and traffic management. Use of this system increases the coordination of users and makes them better informed of safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation is implemented in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/22932/?utm_source=SBL

The smart transportation market is segmented into service, solution, and geography. By service, it is divided into business, professional, and cloud services. The solution segment includes ticketing management system, parking management & guidance system, integrated supervision system, and traffic management system.

Geographically, it is segmented across North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of the Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the smart transportation market include Accenture Plc, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation, Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Thales S.A., Kapsch AG, and Alstom SA.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/22932/?utm_source=SBL

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the global smart transportation market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 are included, along with the affecting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Extensive analysis by vehicle type helps in understanding the various types of smart transportation systems.

Smart Transportation Market Key Segmentation:

By Solution: Hybrid Ticketing Management System, Parking Management & Guidance System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System

By Service: Business, Professional, Cloud

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/smart-transportation-market/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SMART TRANSPORTATIONMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: SMART TRANSPORTATIONMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar Related report:

Global Smart Transportation System Industry Market Research Report

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-smart-transportation-system-industry-market-research-report-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]