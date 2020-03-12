STARCH MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025
Description:
Starch is a carbohydrate consisting of a large number of glucose units joined by glycosidic bonds. This polysaccharide is produced by most green plants as an energy store. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diets and is contained in large amounts in staple foods such as potatoes, wheat, maize (corn), rice, and cassava.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., China and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ADM and Cargill have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to France, Roquette has become as a global leader. In Germany, GEA leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jilin province.
Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch is concentrated in United States and China, in which America is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and able to maintain low price.
China corn starch output growth is declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production. Most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate is less than 50%.
The global Starch market is valued at 35800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 48300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Starch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Starch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Starch in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Starch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Starch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
ADM
Cargill
Ingredion
Penford Products
Tate & Lyle Americas
AVEBE
Roquette
Gea
Nihon Shokuhin Kako
Japan Corn Starch
Sanwa Starch
Zhucheng Xingmao
Changchun Dacheng
Luzhou Group
COFCO
China Starch
Wanshunda Group
Xi’an Guowei
Lihua Starch
Henan Julong Biological Engineering
Market size by Product
By Level
Edible Starch
Industrial Starch
Officinal Starch
By Raw Material
Corn Starch
Wheat Starch
Potato Starch
Cassava Starch
Market size by End User
Starch Sugar
Monosodium
Medicine
Modified Starch
Food
Beer
Paper
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
