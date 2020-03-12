STARCH MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Starch Market 2019

Starch – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Description:

Starch is a carbohydrate consisting of a large number of glucose units joined by glycosidic bonds. This polysaccharide is produced by most green plants as an energy store. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diets and is contained in large amounts in staple foods such as potatoes, wheat, maize (corn), rice, and cassava.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., China and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ADM and Cargill have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to France, Roquette has become as a global leader. In Germany, GEA leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jilin province.

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch is concentrated in United States and China, in which America is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and able to maintain low price.

China corn starch output growth is declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production. Most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate is less than 50%.

The global Starch market is valued at 35800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 48300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Starch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Starch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Starch in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Starch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Starch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Penford Products

Tate & Lyle Americas

AVEBE

Roquette

Gea

Nihon Shokuhin Kako

Japan Corn Starch

Sanwa Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

Luzhou Group

COFCO

China Starch

Wanshunda Group

Xi’an Guowei

Lihua Starch

Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Market size by Product

By Level

Edible Starch

Industrial Starch

Officinal Starch

By Raw Material

Corn Starch

Wheat Starch

Potato Starch

Cassava Starch

Market size by End User

Starch Sugar

Monosodium

Medicine

Modified Starch

Food

Beer

Paper

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

