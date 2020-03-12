Surgical Tourniquets Market Introduction, Research Objectives, Overview, Segment by Application, share by Players, Rate Analysis, Forecast 2026.

A tourniquet is a compressing or constricting device used to control arterial and venous circulation for a long period of time. Major amount of blood is lost in situations such as open surgeries performed on patients with serious affliction or accidents. Surgical tourniquets are majorly used in plastic surgeries and orthopedic surgeries. Surgical tourniquets prevent blood flow to a particular limb, enabling surgeons to work efficiently without the flow of blood in that particular limb which needs to be operated. Surgical Tourniquet devices help surgeon to improve precision and speed with all safety measures. It is majorly used by military surgeons to stop the flow of blood and also for cannulation. Disposable cuffs are frequently used devices to stop the flow of blood as there is negligible risk of cross contamination as these devices are discarded immediately after their use.

Surgical Tourniquets Market Key Players:-

Key players operating in surgical tourniquets market include Anetic Aid, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Hammarplast Medical AB, Delfi Medical Innovation, Ulrich Medical, Riester, Hangzhou Keyu, Medic Instrument, Bohua Medical, Pyng Medical Corporation and Others. A.T.S 4000 Tourniquet System is a new surgical tourniquet device from Zimmer Biomet. It has the following features Personalized Pressure technology, Limb Occlusion Pressure, Dual Port, Dual Cuff, Table or Mole Point, Lithium Ion Battery-6 hours, Touch screen User Interface, and advanced Leak Detection.

Download PDF Brochure of This Business Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1736

Surgical Tourniquets Market Drivers:-

Rapid technology advancement in disposable tourniquet cuff is expected to be a major driver for growth of the surgical tourniquets market. According to a study conducted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine-National Institutes of Health, in 2012, use of tourniquet is associated with certain challenges. For instance, obstructing blood flow to a particular limb may result in ischemia, continuous use of tourniquets may result in permanent nerve injury, skin necrosis, etc. Reperfusion injury is also caused by continuous use of tourniquets, reperfusion of tissues can cause inflammation in the damaged areas further causing their damage, and reperfusion can also affect vital organs. To overcome such problems related to inappropriate use of tourniquets, in 2015, SAM Medical, the US-based company launched new product called SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet. This device uses TRUFORCE Buckle Technology which auto locks at a predetermined force, this prevents all slacks which previously was considered as a hindrance. This is successfully achieved by force control at the baseline, which activates its locking prongs into a strap. Other features of this device are that it requires few windlass turns as compared to the other tourniquet, this enables the product to function faster and can be used easily and lastly it also meets MIL-STD 810G for enduring durability.

Road Accidents are one the major factor leading to death. According to European Commission, in 2014, more than 30,000 people died in Europe due to road accidents. These accidents results into serious damage to spinal cord or brain and also fatal limb injuries. According to a report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in 2015, healthcare is the fastest growing sector in India. Increasing cases of limb amputation or limb hemorrhage and orthopedic surgeries in geriatric population are expected to propel demand for surgical tourniquets. According to a study conducted by American Stroke Association, in 2017, Hemorrhagic stroke accounted for 13% of the stroke cases. Limb hemorrhage is a common injury caused during military wars.

Surgical Tourniquets Market Regional Analysis:-

Surgical tourniquets market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of geriatric population, as geriatric population is prone to limb amputation, arteriosclerotic vascular disease, and cardiovascular diseases. Commonly used tourniquet for geriatric population are arterial tourniquet. According to a study conducted by Global Burden of Diseases, in 2014, India has more than 32 million heart patients and more than 0.25 million patients are being operated annually. Furthermore, North America region is expected to grow at steady rate due to mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Bound Tree Medical collaborated with SAM Medical as distributors of their latest devise SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet. Another factor that can boost the surgical tourniquet market is use of tourniquets in military. According to a report by North America Rescue, in 2015, The Combat Application Tourniquet is mostly being used by British and the U.S military, it is effective, small and portable, which can be easily used by militants. It is also used by National Health Service (NHS) Ambulance. According to International Labor Organization (ILO), in 2014, around 3739 cases of fatal industrial accidents were reported in EU, which in turn is fueling growth of the surgical tourniquet market in Europe.

Request For TOC at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/toc/1736

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.