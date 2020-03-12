U.S. Contraceptives Drugs And Devices Market Seeking Growth from Emerging Markets, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers To 2024

As per stats released by Guttmacher Institute, there were around 61 million women in the U.S. in the childbearing age group (15-44 years) in 2014. Around 10% of these women do not use any contraceptive method. The UN estimates (2015) that unmet need for contraceptives in the North America region is 7%. Thus, there still is an untapped market in the U.S. that contraceptive manufacturers can address. Furthermore, with no-cost coverage insurance policy for sterilization, growth for U.S. contraceptive drugs and devices market is restricted.

Market Dynamics

Companies present in the contraceptives market prefer marketing oral contraceptive pills to churn out considerable and constant revenues compared to one-time revenue generated through long-acting contraceptives. Moreover, there is heavy promotion of oral pills compared to the long acting contraceptives such as IUD, and implant. This has kept the consumers away from the real benefits of long acting contraceptives over the oral pills. This is the reason that oral pills dominate the U.S. contraceptive drugs and devices market. The oral pills market is projected to experience the entry of generics with patent expirations nearing in the forecast period.

However, demand for advanced contraceptive options such as IUD, injectables, implants and diaphragms is observed to be high globally. This is owing to growing awareness among the populace, availability of reimbursement and growing demand for long term contraceptive methods. Government promotes the use of IUD and implants i.e. long-acting contraceptives for better therapeutic effect and safety. Also, reimbursement schemes are made attractive for consumers to opt for these contraceptive methods.

Favorable reimbursement scenario increasing adoption of contraceptives among low and middle-income population

Long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) are given complete insurance coverage by the U.S. Affordable Care Act. However, oral pills that generate sustainable revenue are of interest to market players. The availability of products and its cost in different sections of the society are affected due to public-private interest disparity.

Furthermore, the State announced insurance coverage of health and reproductive products to continue without any co-pays, co-insurance or deductibles. In addition to this, the new policy would also cover all medically essential abortion services for the U.S. population. This is a much anticipated relief for the general population in the U.S., where around 45% of all pregnancies reported are unintended (CDC, 2009-2013 study data).

Insurance coverage for devices also varies from state to state in the U.S. Few states have low Medicaid reimbursement rates than the cost of the device, while few states provide reimbursement only to those women who have been prescribed such devices. For instance, in California, dispensing of injectable contraceptives is only allowed by clinics, while Alabama, Idaho, and South California do not cover emergency contraceptive pills as part of the Medicaid programs in their respective states. Many such limitations in Medicaid coverage creates disparity in demand for certain contraceptives across regions in the U.S. Efforts to standardize the rule all over the country is expected to benefit the population at large and the overall U.S. contraceptive drugs and devices market.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Plc, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., The Female Health Company, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Allergan plc, Cipla Limited, and Merck & Co. Inc.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the U.S. contraceptives drugs and devices market on the basis of product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the U.S. contraceptives drugs and devices market is segmented into drug and devices. Drugs are further sub-segmented into oral pills, injectables, and topical contraceptives. The contraceptive devices segment is further sub-segmented into male contraceptives devices and female contraceptives devices. Female contraceptives devices include female condoms, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive sponges, and contraceptive vaginal rings. Intrauterine devices, and subdermal contraceptive implants.

