Video Packaging Solutions Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2026

Video providers require scalable and economical ways to convert and package video content into several formats. Video packaging solutions help in securely distributing videos for viewing on different devices. Video service providers need advanced solutions that adapt to the complexities of an ever-changing consumer demands Video packaging is an important component of the video content workflow, as it is a crucial link between transcoding and encrypting. It is in this phase that the content is redesigned and made suitable for different customers and devices. A packager makes content for transmission on ‘over-the-top’ (OTT) of the internet.

Increase in demand for uncompromised quality of experience (QoE) and infinite scalability is driving the global video packaging solutions market. High demand for cost-effective and single work-flow solutions from broadcasters and TV operators is fueling the demand for the video packaging solutions. Employment of such solutions help the media industry in simplifying content delivery through high transaction speed. However, lack of technical awareness and required skillset regarding the implementation of packaging solutions for videos in the broadcast industry is expected to hamper the video packaging solutions market during the forecast period. Furthermore, lack of compatibility among various components of video solution delivery workflow inhibits the market. However, extensive usage of video packaging solutions by various large enterprises is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the video packaging solutions market.

Video packaging solutions can record linear services in any format and dynamically packaging the content in the requested other formats. The global video packaging solutions market can be segmented based on enterprise size, deployment model, end-user, type, and region. In terms of deployment model, the video packaging solutions market can be divided into on premise and cloud-based. Cloud-based and scalable packaging solutions are generally employed for the growing multiscreen, with just-in-time abilities that allow video service providers to minimalize storage requirements and maximize their value to video consumers. Based on, end-user the video packaging solutions market can be segregated into OTT providers, TV operators, and broadcasters, In terms of enterprise size, the video packaging solutions market can be bifurcated into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises. Based on type, the video packaging solutions market can be classified into linear packaging, file-based packaging, just-in-time packaging, and edge packaging. Just-in-time packaging is extensively used, as it helps save storage cost and allows encryption flexibility. In terms of region, the global video packaging solutions market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America is anticipated expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the presence of major telecom operators in this region.

Some video packagers use adaptive streaming to bundle video content for a host of streaming services such as catch-up TV, live/linear TV, and video-on-demand. For instance, Telurio Packager enables the use of file-based and linear video content, which can be effortlessly delivered to multiscreen, such as laptops, tablets, televisions, and mobile devices, that are used for streaming. Key players operating in the global video packaging solutions market include Harmonic, Inc., Encoding, Renderforest, Imagine Communications Corp., ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Accenture, Ericsson Inc., Broadpeak, AWS Media Services, Softvelum LLC, and Tektronix. Major players engage in strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, investments in R&D, and production innovation to remain a competitive edge in the market. In June 2018, Broadpeak solutions was selected by Orange to power the delivery of advanced video services and to allow the operator to utilize advanced features related to video processing to deliver superior QoE videos on any type of screen.

