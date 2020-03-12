Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market – Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period

The global market for visualization and 3D rendering software has significantly increased in the past few years owing to the market’s widening scope of application across a number of industries. As the market witnesses the introduction of products with increasingly innovative features with the capability of producing excellent 3D renditions of the desired object, visualization and 3D rendering software products are witnessing a further rise in adoption.

The global market for visualization and 3D rendering software products is expected to tread along an excellent growth path in the next few years. Transparency Market Research states that the market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$577.4 mn in 2016 to US$4,068.8 mn by 2025.

In terms of the type of deployment, the on-premise segment presently holds the dominant position in the global visualizations and 3D rendering software market. The segment accounted for a massive 66% of the overall revenue generated from the sales of visualization and 3D rendering software in the global market in 2016.

However, owing to the rising popularity and the significant rise in the rate of adoption of the cloud medium for deploying visualization and 3D rendering software, the on-premise deployment segment will suffer a huge blow in its revenue valuation over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global market earns a massive portion of its revenues owing to sales across North America and Europe regions. Collectively, the revenue generated by the market for visualization and 3D rendering software in these regions accounted for a share of over 62% of the global market in 2016.

Asia Pacific is also a key regional market for visualization and 3D rendering software products owing to the vast scope of usage in the thriving construction industry in the region. Driving on the back of the vast demand across construction and several other industries, the Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate in terms of rate of growth over the report’s forecast period.