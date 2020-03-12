Water Tank Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Water Tank Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A water tank is a container for storing water. Water tanks are used to provide storage of water for use in many applications, drinking water, irrigation agriculture, fire suppression, agricultural farming, both for plants and livestock, chemical manufacturing, food preparation as well as many other uses. Water tank parameters include the general design of the tank, and choice of construction materials, linings. Various materials are used for making a water tank: plastics (polyethylene, polypropylene), fiberglass, concrete, stone, steel (welded or bolted, carbon, or stainless). Earthen pots also function as water storages. Water tanks are an efficient way to help developing countries to store clean water.

Scope of the Report:

North America was the largest market with a market share of 64.34% in 2012 and 64.41% in 2016 with a slight increase. Europe ranked the second markets with the market share of 20.44% in 2016.

Municipal is the largest end-use industry in the market, which accounted 50.43% market share in 2016, as it is engaged in the supply and distribution of potable water to urban, semi-urban, and rural regions. Municipalities look after a vast network of Water Tank to store and deliver water according to the needs of communities. In terms of application, the global Water Tank market has been witnessing significant demand from the oil and gas industry, where hydraulic fracture requires a large amount of water to be stored. The used water after the fracturing process needs to be further stored and treated before being released into the environment. Rise in oil and gas exploration activities has contributed to the demand for Water Tank.

The worldwide market for Water Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Water Tank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ZCL Composites Inc.

CST Industries, Inc.

Tank Connection

Schumann Tank

UIG

DN Tanks

American Tank Company

Crom Corporation

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I)

Caldwell Tanks

Maguire Iron Inc.

Snyder Industries Inc.

Norwesco Industries

Promax Plastics

Containment Solutions, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Concrete Tank

Metal Tank

Plastic Tank

Fiber Glass Tank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Municipal

Industrial

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Tank Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Concrete Tank

1.2.2 Metal Tank

1.2.3 Plastic Tank

1.2.4 Fiber Glass Tank

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Municipal

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ZCL Composites Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water Tank Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ZCL Composites Inc. Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CST Industries, Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water Tank Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CST Industries, Inc. Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Tank Connection

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water Tank Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Tank Connection Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Schumann Tank

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water Tank Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Schumann Tank Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 UIG

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water Tank Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 UIG Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 DN Tanks

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Water Tank Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 DN Tanks Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 American Tank Company

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Water Tank Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 American Tank Company Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

