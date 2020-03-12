What is Finance and Accounting BPO Market Know How it will take Technology Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2023
The Finance and Accounting BPO industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Finance and Accounting BPO market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7.40% from 25614 million $ in 2015 to 31728 million $ in 2018, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Finance and Accounting BPO market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Finance and Accounting BPO will reach 42980 million $.
Accenture
IBM
Capgemini
Genpact
Xerox/ACS
Steria
HP
WNS
Wipro
InfosysBPO
EXL Service
TCS Ltd.
Cognizant
Xchanging
Serco
Sutherland
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation (Multi-process F&A BPO, Order-to-Cash Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing)
Industry Segmentation (Banking & Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Hospitality, Telecom & Software)
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
