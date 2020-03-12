ZigBee Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
— Summary
ZigBee is one of the popular wireless networking standards used for monitoring and controlling devices that is based on IEEE 802.15.4 standard. ZigBee is preferred for applications related to low data rate, long battery life, and secure networking. ZigBee carries small volumes of data over a mid-range distance.
ZigBee smart energy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain largest over the forecasted period (2018-2025).
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, where the U.S. and Canada were the major growth engines. The factors driving growth of the market in this particular region are rising digitalization, rapid technological advancements, increasing penetration of internet users, rising popularity of smart homes and smart devices among the users, and others.
This report focuses on the global ZigBee status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ZigBee development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intel
Qualcomm
Atmel
Digi International
NXP Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Microchip Technology
Cypress Semiconductor
EnOcean
NEXCOM International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ZigBee RF4CE
Zigbee PRO
Zigbee IP
Zigbee Remote Control 2.0
Zigbee 3.0
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Home Automation
Industrial Automation
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Retail Services
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ZigBee Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 ZigBee RF4CE
1.4.3 Zigbee PRO
1.4.4 Zigbee IP
1.4.5 Zigbee Remote Control 2.0
1.4.6 Zigbee 3.0
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ZigBee Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Home Automation
1.5.3 Industrial Automation
1.5.4 Telecommunication
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail Services
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 ZigBee Market Size
2.2 ZigBee Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ZigBee Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 ZigBee Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Intel
12.1.1 Intel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.1.4 Intel Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Intel Recent Development
12.2 Qualcomm
12.2.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.2.4 Qualcomm Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.3 Atmel
12.3.1 Atmel Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.3.4 Atmel Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Atmel Recent Development
12.4 Digi International
12.4.1 Digi International Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.4.4 Digi International Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Digi International Recent Development
12.5 NXP Semiconductor
12.5.1 NXP Semiconductor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.5.4 NXP Semiconductor Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NXP Semiconductor Recent Development
12.6 STMicroelectronics
12.6.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.6.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development
12.7 Microchip Technology
12.7.1 Microchip Technology Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.7.4 Microchip Technology Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
12.8 Cypress Semiconductor
12.8.1 Cypress Semiconductor Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.8.4 Cypress Semiconductor Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development
12.9 EnOcean
12.9.1 EnOcean Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.9.4 EnOcean Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 EnOcean Recent Development
12.10 NEXCOM International
12.10.1 NEXCOM International Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 ZigBee Introduction
12.10.4 NEXCOM International Revenue in ZigBee Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 NEXCOM International Recent Development
Continued….
