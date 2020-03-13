3D Sensing Technology Market 2025 – AMS AG, Infineon Technologies, Sony, Intel, Ifm Electronic, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Finisar
Based on end-use industry, the 3D sensing technology market is segmented into consumer electronics, media & entertainment, automotive, security & surveillance, industrial, and others. Consumer electronics segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the rising number of next generation smartphones around the globe.
In terms of value, North America was the leading contributor to the global 3D sensing technology market in 2017. The contribution is primarily due to the booming 3D sensing technology marketplace along with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially driven by the U.S. and Canada.
In 2018, the global 3D Sensing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Sensing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Sensing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AMS AG
Infineon Technologies
Sony
Intel
Ifm Electronic
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Finisar
II-VI Incorporated
Lumentum Holdings
Himax Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stereoscopic Vision
Structured Light Pattern
Time of Flight
Ultrasound
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Media & Entertainment
Automotive
Security & Surveillance
Industrial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
