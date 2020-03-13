3D Sensing Technology Market 2025 – AMS AG, Infineon Technologies, Sony, Intel, Ifm Electronic, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Finisar

Based on end-use industry, the 3D sensing technology market is segmented into consumer electronics, media & entertainment, automotive, security & surveillance, industrial, and others. Consumer electronics segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the rising number of next generation smartphones around the globe.

In terms of value, North America was the leading contributor to the global 3D sensing technology market in 2017. The contribution is primarily due to the booming 3D sensing technology marketplace along with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially driven by the U.S. and Canada.

The key players covered in this study

AMS AG

Infineon Technologies

Sony

Intel

Ifm Electronic

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Finisar

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum Holdings

Himax Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stereoscopic Vision

Structured Light Pattern

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

