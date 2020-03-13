Access Controls Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Access Controls Market Price Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Access control is a way of limiting access to a system or to physical or virtual resources. In computing, access control is a process by which users are granted access and certain privileges to systems, resources or information. In access control systems, users must present credentials before they can be granted access.

The Access Controls industry has got a rapid development during the last few years, with the fast development of technology and research. The global total revenue of Access Controls is 6806.5 M USD in 2017. At the same time, as the development of the society and economy, more and more attention has been emphasis on importance of residential and commercial security, and more and more Access Controls has been used in big companies. The global Access Controls market is valued at 6810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Access Controls volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Access Controls market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

ASSA Abloy

SIEMENS

TYCO

BOSCH Security

DDS

ADT LLC

Dorma

KABA Group

Schneider

Suprema

Southco

SALTO

Nortek Control

Panasonic

Millennium

Digital Monitoring Products

Gallagher

Allegion

Integrated Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Card-based

Biometrics

Others Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare

Government & Institutions

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Access Controls Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Access Controls

1.2 Access Controls Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Access Controls Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Card-based

1.2.3 Biometrics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Access Controls Segment by Application

1.3.1 Access Controls Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Government & Institutions

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Access Controls Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Access Controls Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Access Controls Market Size

1.5.1 Global Access Controls Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Access Controls Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Access Controls Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Access Controls Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Access Controls Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Access Controls Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Access Controls Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Access Controls Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Access Controls Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Access Controls Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Access Controls Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Access Controls Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Access Controls Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Access Controls Production

3.4.1 North America Access Controls Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Access Controls Production

3.5.1 Europe Access Controls Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Access Controls Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Access Controls Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Access Controls Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Access Controls Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Access Controls Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Access Controls Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Access Controls Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Access Controls Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Access Controls Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Access Controls Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Access Controls Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Access Controls Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Access Controls Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Access Controls Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Access Controls Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Access Controls Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Access Controls Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Access Controls Business

7.1 Honeywell

7.1.1 Honeywell Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Honeywell Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ASSA Abloy

7.2.1 ASSA Abloy Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ASSA Abloy Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SIEMENS

7.3.1 SIEMENS Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SIEMENS Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 TYCO

7.4.1 TYCO Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 TYCO Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BOSCH Security

7.5.1 BOSCH Security Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BOSCH Security Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DDS

7.6.1 DDS Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DDS Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ADT LLC

7.7.1 ADT LLC Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ADT LLC Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dorma

7.8.1 Dorma Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dorma Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 KABA Group

7.9.1 KABA Group Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 KABA Group Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Schneider

7.10.1 Schneider Access Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Access Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Schneider Access Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Suprema

7.12 Southco

7.13 SALTO

7.14 Nortek Control

7.15 Panasonic

7.16 Millennium

7.17 Digital Monitoring Products

7.18 Gallagher

7.19 Allegion

7.20 Integrated

8 Access Controls Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Access Controls Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Access Controls

8.4 Access Controls Industrial Chain Analysis

