Advanced Technologies for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market 2019-2025: BGI International, Thermo Fisher Scientific , IBM, PerkinElmer, Illumina

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

BGI International

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IBM

PerkinElmer

Illumina

Beckman Coulter Genomics

GATC Biotech Ag

Bina Technologies

DNASTAR

Genomatix Software

Partek Incorporated

Real Time Genomics

SoftGenetics LLC

BioTeam

Qiagen N.V

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Targeted Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Biopharma Companies

Government Agencies

Academic and Research Organizations

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

