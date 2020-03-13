Air Humidifier Market By Type (Vaporizers, Impeller Humidifier, Ultrasonic Humidifier, And Wick/Evaporative Systems), Application, Analysis And Industry Forecast To 2025 By Top Key Players Armstrong International, Inc., Carel INDUSTRIES S.p.A

Air humidifier is an appliance that increases the humidity (moisture) level of a room or an entire building. Generally, for the humidification of a single room residential humidifiers are used, while to provide humidity to the entire house, the furnace or whole-house humidifiers are connected to a home’s HVAC system. The air humidifiers are also available for commercial, industrial, or institutional buildings. Humidifiers help reduce symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Air humidifiers help to maintain the safe electric environment and reduce the static electricity effectively, which is the primary issue for compact discs, storage devices for computer, and other electronic equipment. Air humidifiers help maintain the indoor plants when the temperature of outside environment is low or below the normal temperature which is required for the plant growth.

In the recent decade, people are following the trend of a healthy home environment. Due to the season change, people are facing more health problems such as dry noses, bloody noses, and sinus problems. Rise in health awareness among consumers drive the growth of the global air humidifier market. In addition, rise in disposable income of people in the developing and developed countries and increase in standard lifestyle trend are anticipated to drive the growth of the global air humidifier market. The rapid growth in the commercial and residential construction sector has fueled the demand for air humidifier, which is also driving the growth of the global air humidifier market.

Moreover, in some European countries government regulation are very strict regarding the maintenance of humidity. In such countries, it is mandatory to maintain oxygen, humidity, and light for the manufacturing, packaging, filling process, warehouse, and other commercial and industrial sectors, which is also responsible to drive the growth of the global air humidifier market. However, the growth of the global air humidifier market is affected by the high maintenance of the air humidifiers. If the internal parts of the air humidifiers are not regularly cleaned, various airborne diseases can occur. The white dust that remains after evaporation of water is responsible for breathing problems, which also impacts the growth of the global air humidifier market. Industries are getting aware of the static electricity issue due to less humidity which will act as an opportunity for the growth of the global air humidifier market.

The global air humidifier market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on product type it is classified as vaporizers, impeller humidifier, ultrasonic humidifier, and wick/evaporative systems. The application segment comprises of commercial, industrial, and residential. By region, it is analyzed through North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Key Players: Armstrong International, Inc., Carel INDUSTRIES S.p.A., Condair Group, Coway Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), Munters, Skuttle Indoor Air Quality Products, and United Technologies Corp.

Air Humidifier Key Market Segments:

By Type

Vaporizers

Impeller Humidifier

Ultrasonic Humidifier

Wick/Evaporative Systems

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

