Analysis Report of Liquid Biopsy Market 2019-2025: Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global liquid biopsy market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the liquid biopsy market such as rise in prevalence of cancer, increasing applications of liquid biopsy, advantages of liquid biopsy over tumor biopsy and improvement in health care infrastructure in emerging economies. Key market indicators influencing the global liquid biopsy market including cost constraints and regulatory landscape have been taken into consideration. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global liquid biopsy market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global liquid biopsy market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario, expanding applications in chronic diseases and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Liquid Biopsy Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the global liquid biopsy market has been segmented into oncology, NIPT, transplant diagnostics, and others. In terms of circulating biomarkers, the global liquid biopsy market has been classified into circulating tumor cells (CTC), free nucleic acid, and extracellular vesicles (exosomes). In terms of end-user, the market has been segregated into hospitals, reference laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.

In terms of region, the global liquid biopsy market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented into major countries in each of the regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.

Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the liquid biopsy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.



