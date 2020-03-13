The immune system of human body recognize some invaders such as bacteria, viruses, and external chemicals and attacks those to protect the body. However, sometimes the immune system attacks the healthy cells of body by considering them as foreign cells. Such a condition is called autoimmune disease. The autoimmune disease causes abnormal organ growth and changes in organ function. The genes of an individual with environmental exposure might be the major reason for autoimmune disease development. Some of the common autoimmune diseases among over 80 types of autoimmune diseases are type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis. The curing therapy for autoimmune diseases is not yet available only relieving treatments are available for this diseases. Diagnosis of the autoimmune diseases can be done by the tests which involves antinuclear antibody test, antibody test, complete blood counts and some others.

The growing incidences of autoimmune diseases and government initiatives to boost the autoimmune disease diagnostics market:

According to American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA), in 2016, around 50 million people suffered from autoimmune diseases in the U.S. with 75% being women. Increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, rising public awareness and government initiatives taken to spend the budget on diagnosis and care services for autoimmune diseases, are some of the factors which are driving the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Many of the organizations and governments are funding the research and development program for autoimmune diseases, this will help to launch the new products in the market and definitely help in the growth of autoimmune disease diagnostics industry. For instance, the discovery of novel biomarkers, which has proven to be significant to improve the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases is also one of the major factor driving the autoimmune diseases diagnostic market.

The technological advancements in the North America region driving the autoimmune disease diagnostics market:

The regional segmentation of autoimmune disease diagnostics market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and rest of the world. North America is of the largest revenue contributor in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics industry. This is mainly attributed to rising incidence of some of the common autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and type1 diabetes. The increase in funding by government and private sector, increasing regulatory scenario monitored by World Health Organization (WHO), and technological advancements are some of the factors which are driving growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the North America region. Asia Pacific is projected to be a fast emerging region in the global autoimmune disease diagnostic market.

The introduction of novel biomarkers in the market will aid in the growth of autoimmune disease diagnostic market

The key players operating the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Euroimmun, Inova Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Adaptive Biotechnologies, AESKU Diagnostics, and many others. The government agencies of various countries are increasing their healthcare spending to provide better health care services, and the introduction of novel biomarkers in the research area, owing for ample opportunity for the key players, which in-turn will boost the autoimmune diseases diagnostic market.

