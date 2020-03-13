Automotive SoCs Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Automotive SoCs Market Price Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

System-on-Chip (SoC) is avn integrated circuit (IC) that consists of various components such as control unit, memory blocks, timing units, and interfaces mounted on one single chip. SoC is similar to the central processing unit (CPU) of the computer.

The North America Automotive SoCs market holds a major value share in the global automotive SoCs market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global Automotive SoCs market over the forecast period. The Automotive SoCs market in the region is projected to represent a significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2025. The global Automotive SoCs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive SoCs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive SoCs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Intel

NVIDIA

STMicroelectronics

NEC

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies

Renesas Electronics Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive SoCs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive SoCs

1.2 Automotive SoCs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive SoCs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Digital

1.2.3 Analog

1.2.4 Mixed Signal

1.3 Automotive SoCs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive SoCs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive SoCs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive SoCs Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive SoCs Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive SoCs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive SoCs Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive SoCs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive SoCs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive SoCs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive SoCs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive SoCs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive SoCs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive SoCs Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive SoCs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive SoCs Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automotive SoCs Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automotive SoCs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automotive SoCs Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive SoCs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automotive SoCs Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive SoCs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automotive SoCs Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automotive SoCs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automotive SoCs Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automotive SoCs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Automotive SoCs Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive SoCs Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive SoCs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive SoCs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive SoCs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive SoCs Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive SoCs Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automotive SoCs Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automotive SoCs Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automotive SoCs Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive SoCs Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automotive SoCs Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automotive SoCs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive SoCs Business

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Texas Instruments Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Texas Instruments Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Infineon Technologies

7.2.1 Infineon Technologies Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intel Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NVIDIA

7.4.1 NVIDIA Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NVIDIA Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 STMicroelectronics

7.5.1 STMicroelectronics Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NEC

7.6.1 NEC Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NEC Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 NXP Semiconductors

7.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ON Semiconductor

7.8.1 ON Semiconductor Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Qualcomm Technologies

7.9.1 Qualcomm Technologies Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Qualcomm Technologies Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Renesas Electronics

7.10.1 Renesas Electronics Automotive SoCs Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive SoCs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive SoCs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automotive SoCs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive SoCs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive SoCs

8.4 Automotive SoCs Industrial Chain Analysis

