Automotive Telematics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Automotive Telematics Industry

Description

The global Automotive Telematics market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Agero

Airbiquity

Continental

Verizon Telematics

Visteon

Bynx

Connexis

Ericsson

Fleetmatics

GM

Luxoft

Magneti Marelli

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Tethered

Embedded

Integrated

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Satellite Navigation

Vehicle Safety Communication

Entertainment

Fleet Management

Remote Diagnostics

Vehicle Tracking

Others

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Automotive Telematics Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Automotive Telematics Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Tethered

2.1.2 Embedded

2.1.3 Integrated

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Satellite Navigation

3.1.2 Vehicle Safety Communication

3.1.3 Entertainment

3.1.4 Fleet Management

3.1.5 Remote Diagnostics

3.1.6 Vehicle Tracking

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Agero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Airbiquity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Continental (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Verizon Telematics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Visteon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Bynx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Connexis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Ericsson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Fleetmatics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 GM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Luxoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Magneti Marelli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 ConclusionTable Global Automotive Telematics Market 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Automotive Telematics Market 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Automotive Telematics Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Automotive Telematics Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in Volume

Table Agero Overview List

Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Agero (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Airbiquity Overview List

Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Airbiquity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Continental Overview List

Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Continental (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Verizon Telematics Overview List

Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Verizon Telematics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Visteon Overview List

Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Visteon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Bynx Overview List

Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Bynx (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Connexis Overview List

Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Connexis (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Ericsson Overview List

Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Ericsson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

