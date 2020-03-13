Baby Infant Formula Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Baby Infant Formula Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report studies the global market size of Baby Infant Formula in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby Infant Formula in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Baby Infant Formula market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Infant formula, or baby formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants under 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.

Infant formula consists of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and others (linoleic acid, prebiotic, and others), that are fed to babies for their overall development. Although physicians recommend exclusive breastfeeding for under six months babies, infant formula can be used as an alternative, as it consists of similar nutrient contents. Increase in women working population outside home is the key factor that drives the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in middle class population, growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and increase in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula propels the market growth. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper this growth.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Baby Infant Formula include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Baby Infant Formula include

Abbott Laboratories

Arla Foods

Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.

Campbell Soup Company

D. SIGNSTORE

Danone

Heinz and Hain Celestial Group

HiPP GmbH & Co.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC

Nestle S.A

Market Size Split by Type

Infant Milk

Follow-on-Milk

Specialty Baby Milk

Growing-up Milk

Market Size Split by Application

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Hard Discounter Stores

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Continued….