Baby Infant Formula Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023
This report studies the global market size of Baby Infant Formula in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby Infant Formula in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Baby Infant Formula market by players/brands, region, type and application.
Infant formula, or baby formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants under 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.
Infant formula consists of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and others (linoleic acid, prebiotic, and others), that are fed to babies for their overall development. Although physicians recommend exclusive breastfeeding for under six months babies, infant formula can be used as an alternative, as it consists of similar nutrient contents. Increase in women working population outside home is the key factor that drives the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in middle class population, growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and increase in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula propels the market growth. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper this growth.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Baby Infant Formula include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Baby Infant Formula include
Abbott Laboratories
Arla Foods
Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.
Campbell Soup Company
D. SIGNSTORE
Danone
Heinz and Hain Celestial Group
HiPP GmbH & Co.
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC
Nestle S.A
Market Size Split by Type
Infant Milk
Follow-on-Milk
Specialty Baby Milk
Growing-up Milk
Market Size Split by Application
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Pharmacy/Medical Stores
Specialty Stores
Hard Discounter Stores
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
