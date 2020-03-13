Baby Toiletries Market  Grow at a Steady To 2022 | Trends, Demand And Market Analysis By Top Market Players  Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Procter & Gamble,  Kimberly-Clark Corporation,  Artsana S.p.A.,  Beiersdorf AG,  Burt’s Bees

Baby toiletries refer to personal care product and cosmetics products used for hygiene purposes and for development of overall baby’s health and wellness. These products include baby diapers, baby wipes, skin-care products, such as lotions, baby oils, creams, powders, and ointments; hair care products, such as hair oil, shampoos, and conditioners. Customers can purchase these products from online portals, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba and from the retail stores, such as supermarkets and brand outlets.

As the number of working women is on rise, the baby toiletries market is expected to grow at a faster rate. Moreover, the innovative advertising methods of advertising baby products manufacturing companies, such as Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation support the baby toiletries market growth.

The innovative designs and packaging provided by the companies allows customers to choose according to their preferences enhancing the baby toiletries market growth. For instance, Huggies baby wipes offer a wide variety of packaging, such as tub packs, soft packs, which can be carried easily without much efforts.

The global baby toiletries market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is classified into skin care products, hair care products, diapers, wipes, bathing products, and others. The diaper segment held the highest market share in the global baby toiletries market of over 58%, growing with a CAGR of 5% in the baby toiletries market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2016 to 2022.

Based on mode of sale, it is bifurcated into offline mode and online mode. In 2015, the offline mode of sale accounted for the maximum share, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe held the highest market share in 2015, with around 34%, and is anticipated to dominate the global baby toiletries market.

KEY BENEFITS TO STAKEHOLDERS

It provides an in-depth analysis of global baby toiletries industry to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated.

Porter’s five forces model analyzes the potential buyers & suppliers and the competitive sketch of the market, which are expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

Top Manufacturing Companies : Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Artsana S.p.A., Beiersdorf AG, Burt’s Bees, Inc., California Baby, Inc., Aveeno, and Cotton Babies, Inc., SCA Hygiene, Ontex International Hengan, First Quality Enterprises, Unicharm, KAO Corporation, Bumkins, and Domtar.

Dabur India Limited, Pigeon Corporation, Mothercare plc, Earth Mama, Laboratoires Expanscience S.A., Naterra International Inc., Unilever, Stiefel Laboratorie

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Product types

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Bathing Products

Other Toiletries (Perfumes and Fragrances)

Mode of sales

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

