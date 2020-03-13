Behavioural Targeting Market Offers A New Hope to Advertisers

Behavioural targeting market offers a marketing process which profiles individual users online based on their purchases, browsing history, pattern of clicks, interest in ads and basic demographic information. The market is registering a robust growth in globally as traditional channels including print, TV, door-to-door makes way for a more dynamic platform for content. The marketing offers advertisers a secure and proven way to spend their advertising dollars and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The main targeting techniques used today include flash cookies, HTTP requests, HTML5, Etags among others. Cookies often provide the valuable and relevant information for advertisers.

Behavioral Targeting Market expected to be driven by increased demand for upselling and cross selling

Advertisers are lining up to put a dent in the online market. They are pouring in towards the behavioural targeting market due to increased expectations of ROI and productivity. Up-selling and cross-selling are two major trends that have emerged in the market. Selling high-price targeted goods to specified individuals presents an important opportunities as price-comparison have become more transparent and brand value continues to play a smaller role. Increasing trust and support provided by major technology firms like Facebook and Google is expected to further the growth of the behavioural tracking market during the forecast period.

Cloud Technologies are expected to drive growth during the forecast period

A cloud technology enables the creation of big data, automation and analytics. The technology with the help of AI is also expected to help marketers interact with a large number of clients seamlessly. These wide range of applications are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increasing regulations could hinder the growth of the market

Recent regulations like GDPR have made it more difficult to obtain personal information and track consumers online. These regulations are expected to pose a challenge to growth of the behavioural targeting market during the forecast period. Similarly, vibrant nature of consumer behaviour online, lack of awareness and problems related to authenticate information can also pose a challenge to the growth of the behavioural targeting market.