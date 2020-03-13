Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Industry

Description

The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Sinopec

Toray Plastics

Profol

Oben

INNOVIA

Jindal Films Americas LLC

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

MANUCOR SPA

FlexFilm

Gettel Group

Cosmo

FuRong

Biofilm

Amcor Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Standard

Food Packaging Grade

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Food Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Agriculture

Construction

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Standard

2.1.2 Food Packaging Grade

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Food Packaging

3.1.2 Pharmaceuticals Packaging

3.1.3 Consumer Goods Packaging

3.1.4 Industrial Packaging

3.1.5 Agriculture

3.1.6 Construction

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Sinopec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Toray Plastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Profol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Oben (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 INNOVIA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Jindal Films Americas LLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Vibac (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Treofan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 SIBUR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Impex Global (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 MANUCOR SPA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 FlexFilm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Gettel Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Cosmo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 FuRong (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Biofilm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Amcor Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Sealed Air Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

