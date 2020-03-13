Big Data in Oil and Gas Market: Outlook By Product Overview, Application And Regions 2025

Big data refers to information that is complex and large in size such that traditional data process applications are incompetent. The concept of big data and analytics s fairly new to a few industries, but the oil & gas sector has been one of the major consumers of this service as the industry deals with a large volume of data to formulate several technical decisions.

The growing need to improve productivity to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global big data market in the oil and gas sector till 2022. Companies are highly benefited from the application of big data solutions to understand and leverage the data in upstream oil and gas as it enables them to remain competitive during exploration, planning, and field development.

North America big data market is anticipated to become the dominant region accounting for more than a quarter of total share over the forecast period. Europe is also expected to see substantial demand over the forecast period as the administrative and government sectors increasingly focus on intensifying operational efficiency along with increasing usage. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for big data over the forecast period in light of various developments in emerging economies including India and China which are anticipated to switch to big data for making any kind of strategic decisions.In 2018, the global Big Data in Oil and Gas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HPE

IBM

Oracle

Teradata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil

Gas

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

