Big Data IT Spending in Financial Market 2025: Key Player Global Analysis of Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute

The financial services are among the most data-driven industries. Financial services institutions operate within regulatory environments that require firms to store and analyze several years of transactional data. For making the most from the businesses, financial services relies on relational technologies coupled with business intelligence tools to handle the ever increasing data and analytics burden. In today’s world of information, the financial service industry is witnessing a disruptive change in the way do businesses worldwide. Regulatory reforms majorly drive this change.Many financial services currently focus on improving their traditional data infrastructure as they have been addressing issues such as customer data management, risk, workforce mobility, and multichannel effectiveness. These daily problems led financial organization to deploy big data as a long-term strategy. By the end of 2014, big data has turned out to be the fastest growing technology adopted by the financial institutions over the past five years.

In 2018, the global Big Data IT Spending in Financial market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data IT Spending in Financial status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data IT Spending in Financial development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Capgemini

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

IT Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Data Visualization

Sales Intelligence Software

Contract Analysis

Predictive Analytics Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

