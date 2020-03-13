Biodetection Market research report presents a thorough study on the overall market by Application 2026

Biodetection is witnessing increased acceptance owing to growing bio-terrorism, which in turn results in rising number of illnesses and related deaths. Bioterrorism attacks are carried out using biological agents or biological weapons such as potential pathogens and viruses. Biodetection systems indicate the existence or entry of these pathogens. Bioterrorism attacks are a major concern for governments, as these attacks negatively impact a large population at the same time. For instance, Anthrax scare in 2001, Ricin letters in 2004, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), H1N1 attack in 2009, and Ebola outbreaks in 2014 has resulted in loss of human resources and has adversely affected the overall healthcare systems. Hence, these attacks have led governments to increase their bio-surveillance budgets and procure products that offer shortened bio-attack alarm time, high sensitivity, and selectivity at reasonable costs. Acute stress, genotoxicity, obesity, reproductive toxicity, and xenobiotic metabolism are some of the adverse effects of exposure to bio-contaminants.

Bioanalyses, chemical analyses, contract research, DNA-based assays, and consultancy services are some of the biodetection services offered by market players. Biological analyses includes determining the contaminants and quantification of the same, along with identification of biological effects due to a range of compound classes and mixtures. Furthermore, these assays also assist in identification of the compounds imposing positive health effects such as inhibition and activation of cellular pathways. Contaminant detection is based on detection of biological effect or chemical analysis, and the services include the detection of contaminants in defense, food and environment settings, and clinical.

Biodetection Market Outlook – Increasing Cross-border Wars Leading to Growing Concern About Bio-contaminants:

Regulatory policies and safety standards govern global biodetection market growth. Geographically, Europe and North America are the major revenue contributors to the global biodetection market, as these regions make major investments in bio-surveillance systems and ensure implementation of highly efficient technologies and systems. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World provides lucrative opportunities for biodetection systems, as the governments in these regions are trying to prevent bio attacks and implement effective methods for minimizing damage caused by these attacks.

