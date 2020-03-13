Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Biomedical Temperature Sensors Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, that combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector.

North America Has the Largest Market Share Followed By Europe. Matured markets in these regions have facilitated the deployment of these systems. The positive outlook of economic conditions and growing industry trends is driving the market in Asia-Pacific, which is expected to be fastest growing regions during the forecast period.

From past few years, the demand for temperature sensors in the healthcare sector is increasing due to increase in investments from the government to have safe and reliable healthcare infrastructure. The increasing technological proliferation in emerging economies has made this market highly competitive with the emergence of new players. The rising demand for accurate information, rapid technological innovation, increasing demand from healthcare sector are some of the primary drivers that are responsible for increasing demand of the market during the forecast period. The global Biomedical Temperature Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biomedical Temperature Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biomedical Temperature Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

STMicroelectronics

First Sensor

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

TE Connectivity

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductor

Zephyr Technology

Nonin Medical Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Thermocouples

Thermistors

Fibre Optic Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Liquid Crystal Temperature Sensors

Others Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biomedical Temperature Sensors

1.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thermocouples

1.2.3 Thermistors

1.2.4 Fibre Optic Sensors

1.2.5 Infrared Sensors

1.2.6 Liquid Crystal Temperature Sensors

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biomedical Temperature Sensors Business

7.1 GE Healthcare

7.1.1 GE Healthcare Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Healthcare Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honeywell Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 STMicroelectronics

7.3.1 STMicroelectronics Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 STMicroelectronics Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 First Sensor

7.4.1 First Sensor Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 First Sensor Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Medtronic

7.5.1 Medtronic Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Medtronic Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Smiths Medical

7.6.1 Smiths Medical Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Smiths Medical Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 TE Connectivity

7.7.1 TE Connectivity Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 TE Connectivity Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Analog Devices

7.8.1 Analog Devices Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Analog Devices Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Texas Instruments

7.9.1 Texas Instruments Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Texas Instruments Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NXP Semiconductor

7.10.1 NXP Semiconductor Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 NXP Semiconductor Biomedical Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Zephyr Technology

7.12 Nonin Medical

8 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biomedical Temperature Sensors

8.4 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

