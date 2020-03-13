Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Bluetooth LED bulb is a novel technology that makes the use of intelligent lighting control systems to manage light, based on various parameters, like movement, color, temperature, occupancy, and amount of natural light.

Asia-Pacific is currently experiencing a tremendous shift in lighting systems, where companies in this region have been identified to adopt LED lights in industries and manufacturing plants, as compared to its counterparts like incandescent and LFL owing to the improved efficiency of LED lighting systems. The global Bluetooth LED Bulb market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bluetooth LED Bulb volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bluetooth LED Bulb market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke Philips

Osram

Acuity Brands

General Electric

Honeywell

Eaton

Legrand

Delta Light

Evluma

iLumi Solutions

OPPLE Lighting

Lutron Electronics Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Red Light

Blue Light

Green Light

Others Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bluetooth LED Bulb

1.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Red Light

1.2.3 Blue Light

1.2.4 Green Light

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Bluetooth LED Bulb Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bluetooth LED Bulb Production

3.4.1 North America Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bluetooth LED Bulb Production

3.5.1 Europe Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bluetooth LED Bulb Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bluetooth LED Bulb Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bluetooth LED Bulb Business

7.1 Koninklijke Philips

7.1.1 Koninklijke Philips Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Koninklijke Philips Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Osram

7.2.1 Osram Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Osram Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Acuity Brands

7.3.1 Acuity Brands Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Acuity Brands Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 General Electric

7.4.1 General Electric Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 General Electric Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Honeywell

7.5.1 Honeywell Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Honeywell Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Eaton

7.6.1 Eaton Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Eaton Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Legrand

7.7.1 Legrand Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Legrand Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Delta Light

7.8.1 Delta Light Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Delta Light Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Evluma

7.9.1 Evluma Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Evluma Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 iLumi Solutions

7.10.1 iLumi Solutions Bluetooth LED Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 iLumi Solutions Bluetooth LED Bulb Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 OPPLE Lighting

7.12 Lutron Electronics

8 Bluetooth LED Bulb Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bluetooth LED Bulb Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bluetooth LED Bulb

8.4 Bluetooth LED Bulb Industrial Chain Analysis

