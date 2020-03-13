Bone graft substitutes are the materials used for the replacement of the missing bones or gum tissues in the body, It fills the null place of body parts such as knee, wrist, ribs were the bone is absent. The use of bone can be replaced from a donor body or it can be manmade. The common types of bone graft are allograft, xenograft, alloplast and autograft which comes from a bone inside the body, such as hips, pelvis, ribs, or wrist were allograft bone comes from a dead patron that has been cleaned and stored in a tissue bank. Allografts are tissues of the donors of same spices given to the recipient but are not identical were as they are used in knee, hip, or long bone reconstruction dental surgery, and plastic surgery this process is also known as Allotransplantation. Bone graft are synthetic type of a naturally-occurring product Variety of bone graft are available for use in spine fusion surgery, Bone graft substitute is use in lumbar spinal fusion surgery to eliminate the need to yield the patient own bone. Bone graft substitutes are used in spinal fusion surgery, which are categorized into three main areas, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP) and Synthetic bone graft extenders.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/427

The bone graft substitute is osteoinductive, biocompatible, bioresorbable structurally similar to bone and are easy to use and cost-effective. Bone graft substitute are used in Dental implants, fibular shaft and others. The sources of bone graft are Osteoconduction, Osteogenesis, Osteopromotion, and Osteoinduction. This are the biological mechanisms that provide a basis for bone grafting. The spinal fusion surgery is the most common surgery in this were it is used to correct hitches with the small bones of the vertebrae. Spinal fusion removes motion between vertebrae and it also prevents the stretching of nerves, ligaments and muscles it is an option when motion is the source of pain, such as movement that occurs in a part of the spine were as spinal fusion may relieve symptoms including spinal stenosis, fracture, spondylolisthesis were vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) is the common fracture in patients having osteoporosis.

Increase in spinal fusion, osteoporosis procedures around the globe will be the leading factor for the growth of bone graft substitutes market

The increasing in population and growing prevalence of bone and joint disorders are the main factors boosting the worldwide bone grafts substitutes market. According to National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) it is expected the number of cases with osteoporosis will cross 61 million by 2020. Also, as per National Spinal Cord Injury Center in U.S, Researchers have assessed that in 2015, nearly 12500 new spinal cord injury (SCI) occur each year whereas approximately 240,000 and 337,000 people are living presently with SCI. Additionally International Osteoporosis foundation (IOF) estimated that around 50% of all osteoporotic hip fractures will arise in Asia by the year 2050.

In India IOF estimated the number of osteoporosis patients are to be approximately 26 million while the numbers projected to rise to 36 million by 2013. In Japan the total number of hip fractures is forecast to be approximately 238,000 that in 2030. As per IOF estimated that each year in Europe around 179,000 men and 611,000 women will suffer with hip fracture and Switzerland Between 2000-2020. Where in UK the rate of treating all osteoporotic fractures in women has been forecast to increase to more than 2£ billion by 2020. Venezuela It is estimated that in 2030 there will be approximately 67 hip fractures per day also Japan to be 153,000 per year in 2010 and 238,000 in 2030.

Key players for Bone Graft Substitute market includes:

Geistlich North America Inc., Medtronic BioHorizons IPH, ACE Surgical Supply Company, Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical, Inc. LifeNet Health, Institut Straumann AG, acesurgica supply CO.Inc. DePuySynthes etc.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/427

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.