Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

Building information modeling (BIM) refers to a parameter based 3D model which can be used to generate design and plan out the entire lifecycle of a construction project. Numerous aspects associated with a construction project including architecture, planning, schedule and cost estimation, among others can be completely covered under a single 3D model with the use of BIM software. Thereby, a model created using a BIM software essentially works as a shared resource for information between various stakeholders in the construction activities. The BIM software has been widely adopted in order to avoid general issues during construction activities and reduce resource wastage. Numerous issues such as miscommunication, lack of coordination and delayed turnover between parties can be effectively addresses with the introduction of BIM software.

The major factors which are driving the growth of this market are rapidly increasing construction activities across the globe. Government regulatory bodies are also taking initiatives to raise the adoption of BIM in their respective countries. Adoption by small and medium enterprises is giving momentum to the BIM market. However, the high cost of BIM software and continuous software up gradation are hindering the market growth. It requires trained expertise in order to use it. Thus, low awareness about software handling can hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancement by some companies that are developing a mobile application to access services will surge demand of BIM market over the forecast period. BIM improve visualization, increased productivity, reduced cost and increased the speed of delivery will enforce the demand of this market in future.

In 2018, the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modelling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systmes

AECOM

Tekla Corporation

Nemetschek

Trimble Navigation Limited

Intergraph Corporation

ASSA ABLOY Group

4M Building Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Architecture

Sustainability

Structures

Mechanical

Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)

Construction

Facility Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

