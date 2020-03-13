Business Opportunities of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2018 – 2023

“Summary

The global lung cancer therapeutic market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and expected to reach REDACTED by 2023, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED between 2018 and 2023. Grant of fast-track designation to advance therapies by the U.S. FDA, European Medicines Agency, CFDA (China) and MHLW (Japan) is expected to significantly contribute to the overall growth of the lungcancer therapeutics market. The global rise in lung cancer incidence, improving survival rates, risingtobacco use and environmental pollution, along with an increase in the prescription volume of brandedtherapies in countries such as China, are the major market drivers.

The lung cancer therapeutic market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, mainly due to an increase in the number of new lung cancer cases. Lung cancer incidence in non-smoking group is steadily increasing, mainly due to an increased exposure to carcinogens such as radon, asbestos and exposure to radioactive elements. This increase in non-smoking lung cancer cases is expected to have a positive impact on the overall lung cancer therapeutic market during the study period.

Scope of Report

This report provides a detailed analysis of prevailing lung cancer treatment guidelines in different geographic regions. This report looks at lung cancer therapeutics market revenue by disease type (i.e., NSCLC and SCLC) and the proportion of chemotherapeutics and targeted therapies used for treating each disease type in different geographic regions. Non-pharmaceutical treatment segments like radiation and surgery are excluded from this report. Lung cancer therapeutic market data is present for 2017 and for the forecast period, which is 2018 to 2023. The market data provided in this report are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Detailed lung cancer therapeutic market analyses are presented for five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Global market drivers, trends and challenges affecting the lung cancer therapeutics market are presented in this report. Detailed analyses of the competitive environments, pipeline analysis, patents, regulatory landscape and reimbursement landscape are included in the report.

Reasons for Doing This Study

There have been significant developments in understanding complex molecular and cellular mechanisms involved in lung cancer. As the incidence of lung cancer is increasing in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, government agencies and research firms have shifted their focus on developing new treatment options to improve the lifespan of terminally ill patients. Increased use of targeted therapies and immunotherapies are proving to be beneficial to lung cancer patients. Several advanced therapies for lung cancer are likely to reach the market in the next five years. Due to increased healthcare expenditures on early screening and disease detection, lung cancer therapy market dynamics are expected to change during the forecast period. This study looks at different classes of available drug types and their applications. This report also identifies potential pipeline molecules, which could translate into clinical practice during the forecast period.

This study highlights how the pharmaceutical sector is rapidly changing by forming new paradigms and employing marketing strategies that increase market share. The research provides information on leading market competitors, their market share, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions between pharmaceutical companies.”

“Report Scope:

Report Includes:

– 34 data tables and 32 additional tables

– An in-depth overview of the global market for lung cancer therapeutics within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global lung cancer drug technology

– Assessment of major regulatory pathways and hurdles faced by lung cancer therapeutic product manufacturers

– Information pertaining to lung cancer drug patent applications, expirations and the latest key technology developments, pipeline analysis, reimbursement scenarios, and unmet needs associated with the market

– Dossier of mergers and acquisitions, new product development, strategies, research and development activities of major market players

– Examination of competitive landscape for the lung cancer therapeutics market, and information pertaining to leading lung cancer market players, their marketed products, pipeline products and product patent expirations

– Detailed company profiles of major manufacturers of oncology products, including Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Novartis International AG and Pfizer Inc.”

