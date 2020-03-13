Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market Stand Out As The Biggest Contributor To Global Growth 2018-2026

Biomarkers are measurable indicators used to evaluate and determine pathogenic processes and therapeutic interventions and predict treatment response. Biomarkers are used in various scientific fields. Biomarkers are utilized in drug development and regulatory decision-making process as they have the potential to improve the efficiency of drug discovery and development process. Biomarkers offer information about a patient at virtually every stage of care. Biomarker development for brain disorders is increasing rapidly with advanced technologies that permit molecular and functional disease measures taken from brain, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and plasma.

Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market – Drivers

Increasing number of pipeline studies for the development of biomarkers in various disease conditions is expected to boost the central nervous system biomarkers market growth. For instance, in March 1, 2017, Hospices Civils de Lyon, initiated the clinical trial to evaluate predictive value of CSF biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in geriatric patients with new-onset epilepsy.

Biomarkers are becoming crucial in drug discovery and development process. Therefore, increasing number of research for drug development is also expected to propel the central nervous system biomarkers market growth. For instance, in January 2016, The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, estimated that the developing cost of a new drug was US$ 2.6 billion and also suggested that the costs of drug development are increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5%.

However, high cost of validation process such as sample collection & storage and unfavorable reimbursement situation for development and discovery of biomarkers can impede the central nervous system biomarkers market growth.

Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global central nervous system biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America central nervous system biomarkers market is expected to show significant growth, owing to expansion activities by key players in the region. For Instance, in January 2017, bioMérieux, an in vitro diagnostics company, entered into a partnership with Banyan Biomarkers. Banyan Biomarkers develops, validate, and market blood-based biomarkers for traumatic brain injury. Under this agreement, bioMérieux took an equity participation of around US$ 7 million in Banyan Biomarkers and also obtained rights to develop market for Banyan’s proprietary tests worldwide.

Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to drive growth for the central nervous system biomarkers market in Asia Pacific. For instance, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), in 2015, around 23 million people in Asia Pacific suffered from dementia.

Keys players operating in the global central nervous system biomarkers market include, Thermo fisher scientific, Enzo Biochem Inc., Abiant Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Inc., Abastar MDX Inc., Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Adlyfe Inc., Apitope International, Alseres Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aposense, Banyan Biomarkers, Avid Radiopharmaceuticals Inc., Diagenic ASA, Avacta Group plc., Applied Neurosolutions Inc., Merc & Co. Inc., and Exonhit Therapeutics.

