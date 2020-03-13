Chemical Sensors Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Chemical Sensors Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A chemical sensor is a device that transforms chemical information (composition, presence of a particular element or ion, concentration, chemical activity, partial pressure…) into an analytically useful signal.

North America and Europe are leading regions for this market whereas Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to show significant demand in near future.

China’s chemical sensors industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. The production technology in China is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product and the high-end product is still relying on import. The global Chemical Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemical Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

3M

Emerson Electric

Delphi Automotive

Delphian Corporation

NGK Spark Plugs

Honeywell

Siemens

Xylem

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teledyne Technologies

Fortive

GE Measurement & Control

Nemoto

DENSO Auto Parts

Intelligent Optical Systems

International Sensor

Mine Safety Appliances

Bosch Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Electrochemical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Semiconductor Sensors

Pellistor/Catalytic Bead Sensors

Other Segment by Application

Industrial

Environmental Monitoring

Medical

Homeland Security

Automotive

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Chemical Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chemical Sensors

1.2 Chemical Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemical Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electrochemical Sensors

1.2.3 Optical Sensors

1.2.4 Semiconductor Sensors

1.2.5 Pellistor/Catalytic Bead Sensors

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Chemical Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chemical Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Homeland Security

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Chemical Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Chemical Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Chemical Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Chemical Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Chemical Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Chemical Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chemical Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chemical Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chemical Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Chemical Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Chemical Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chemical Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Chemical Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Chemical Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Chemical Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Chemical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Chemical Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Chemical Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Chemical Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Chemical Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Chemical Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Chemical Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Chemical Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Chemical Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Chemical Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Chemical Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Chemical Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Chemical Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Chemical Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Chemical Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Chemical Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Chemical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Chemical Sensors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Chemical Sensors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Chemical Sensors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Chemical Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Chemical Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chemical Sensors Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 3M Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Emerson Electric

7.3.1 Emerson Electric Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Emerson Electric Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Delphi Automotive

7.4.1 Delphi Automotive Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Delphi Automotive Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Delphian Corporation

7.5.1 Delphian Corporation Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Delphian Corporation Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NGK Spark Plugs

7.6.1 NGK Spark Plugs Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NGK Spark Plugs Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Honeywell

7.7.1 Honeywell Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Honeywell Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Siemens

7.8.1 Siemens Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Siemens Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Xylem

7.9.1 Xylem Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Xylem Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Chemical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Chemical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Chemical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Teledyne Technologies

7.12 Fortive

7.13 GE Measurement & Control

7.14 Nemoto

7.15 DENSO Auto Parts

7.16 Intelligent Optical Systems

7.17 International Sensor

7.18 Mine Safety Appliances

7.19 Bosch

8 Chemical Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chemical Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chemical Sensors

8.4 Chemical Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

