Clean Label Starch Market Revenue Expected to be valued at US$ 1,952.9 Mn by 2026

Transparency Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global clean label starch market in its upcoming outlook, titled ‘Global Market Study on the Clean Label Starch Market’. In terms of value, the global clean label starch market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which PMR offers vital insights in detail.

In recent years, the global market has been enduring a new trend of ‘clean label’ tag on most food and beverages products. Over the years, there has been a rise in the number of health conscious consumers, both, in developed and developing nations. The combination of several critical factors such as higher penetration rate of social media channels, easy availability of critical information regarding consumers’ desire for healthy lifestyles, consumption of organic and natural products, and rise in per capita income in several developing nations has been triggering the demand for clean label products on a global stage. Consumers are now considering even the type and quality of the food ingredients used in various food products for consumption. According to Ingredion Inc., clean label claims have the potential to make 64% of European consumers change brands.

Starch is one such food ingredient that has been influenced with the ‘clean label’ trend in recent years. Owing to consumers’ demand for clean label products, some of the key food ingredient manufacturers are now strategizing on launching clean label starches in several regions around the world. For instance, in 2017, Cargill Inc. introduced a portfolio of clean label starches under its own brand name ‘SimPure’. Owing to consumers’ varying demand, some manufacturers have been expanding their clean label starches with new products that cater to the needs and requirements of their target segments. In the global market, consumers demand convenient and great tasting food having recognizable ingredients on the label. Hence, in 2017, Tate & Lyle PLC, a key food ingredient and solution provider, announced the further expansion of its line of CLARIA® Functional Clean-Label Starches, with the introduction of two new instant starch products – CLARIA® Instant 340 and 360. The company claims that these products are smooth and of great taste, meeting the demands of the food processing industry.

In terms of revenue, the global clean label starch market is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 706.3 Mn by 2026 end over 2017. By source, the corn segment is expected to register a relatively higher CAGR in the global clean label starch market. The APAC region is expected to register a CAGR growth of 8.0% over the forecast period, due to a rise in the production and consumption of various types of starches, including clean label starch products in countries like China, Japan, etc.

Consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle is one of the key factors that triggers the demand for clean label starches. Consumers are even conscious about the kind of food ingredients used in their food products that are being consumed on a regular basis. Clean label starch, having a wide range of application in the bakery and convenience food segments, provides tremendous opportunity in the global market in generating sales. The millennial segment is the forefront audience being active and curious about the ‘clean label’ tag being used in various food products. Thus, the market for clean label starches is rapidly picking up pace, globally, owing to an increase in the health and wellness awareness among the population, along with the growing number of highly affluent consumers who are interested in the trend for healthy food.

Clean label starch is physically extracted, and no modification is done to enhance the properties of the starch. The physical extraction process is lengthy and costly, and increases the cost of the end product, which is likely to hinder the growth in the demand of clean label starch products.

On the basis of region, Europe accounts for a higher value share in the global clean label starch market in terms of value sales, due to the ever-rising demand for clean label products, which includes clean label starches. China has been a dominant region in the clean label starch market in terms of consumption and production. North America is expected to post higher growth with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.