Cloud based Repository Services Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2026

Traditionally, organizations have been using relational databases to store all the enterprise information. However, in the last few years, the amount of data generated within enterprises has increased significantly. As per a whitepaper by Cisco titled ‘Cisco Global Cloud Index,’ the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 zettabytes per year in 2016. Increase in data storage requirements, rise in digital data, increased Internet penetration, and improved broadband facilities and cloud computing have led to the emergence of cloud databases. However, cloud databases cannot work without efficient cloud-based repository services. The management of cloud-based databases comprises two types: transactional data management and analytical data management. Transactional data management does not typically use shared-nothing architecture. However, analytical data management uses shared-nothing architecture. A shared-nothing architecture involves distributed computing architecture. The node is independent and self-sufficient, and there is a single point of connection across the system. Cloud-based repository services are of substantial importance as these services provide vital benefits to organizations, including faster deployments and improved capital expenditures and reduction in maintenance costs. They also help in making an enterprise more dynamic, flexible, and scalable, thus helping them to be aligned to changing business requirements.

Advantages of cloud-based repository services such as greater amount of flexibility and efficiency within enterprises are likely to drive the global cloud-based repository services market in the near future. Traditionally, IT departments within enterprises use to spent lot of time, human resources, and money to manage large amounts of data stored in in-house database as well as on the cloud. Thus, organizations were not able to focus on reaching business goals and satisfying customers. Therefore, organizations are now partnering with various vendors to manage their databases in the cloud and automate processes. This is estimated to propel the global cloud-based repository services market. Moreover, increased demand for improved data usability and quality, faster deployment and implementation of cloud-based solutions, and low maintenance costs are projected to boost the cloud-based repository services market. However, lack of skilled professionals and experts within enterprises is one of the major restrains affecting the growth of the global cloud-based repository services market.

The global cloud-based repository services market can be categorized based on type of service, service model, delivery model, organization size, end-use industry, and region. In terms of type of service, the cloud-based repository services market can be classified into integration services, data security and back up services, and quality as a service. Based on service model, the cloud-based repository services market can be divided into software as a service (SAAS), platform as a service (PAAS), and infrastructure as a service (IAAS). In terms of delivery model, the market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on organization size, the cloud-based repository services market can be categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. In terms of end-use industry, the cloud-based repository services market can be categorized into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI); health care; retail; automotive; education; media and entertainment; manufacturing; and others. Based on geography, the cloud-based repository services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global cloud-based repository services market are HCL Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Ltd., Hitachi Data Systems, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell EMC, Informatica Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, among others. These companies are investing considerably in research and development so as to incorporate new technologies in their solutions and develop new products to increase market share in the global cloud-based repository services market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

