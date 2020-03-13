CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Antisense oligonucleotides are synthetic strings of nucleic acid, which reduce expression of messenger RNA (m-RNA). The function performed by interference with pre m- RNA splicing are restoration of protein and modification of protein. Antisense oligonucleotide is a new approach to treat several neurodegenerative disorders to prevent disease onset or stop disease development.

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2477

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disease is a major factor driving CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide market growth. According to fact sheet from Alzheimer Association, an estimated around 5.7 million Americans were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2018. Moreover, rich product pipeline for the treatment of CNS disorders and rare diseases associated with it is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in December 2018, Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals product IONIS-SOD1Rx (BIIB067) cleared Phase 1 clinical trial and is expected to be launched by 2020.

Increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide market

CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide is used for treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and associated rare diseases. According to February 2017, report of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an estimated the prevalence of Cerebral palsy ranges from 1.5 to more than 4 per 1,000 of children from age 10 to 14 years. The birth prevalence of Cerebral palsy is around 2 per 1,000 live births globally.

Furthermore, launch of new products for rare disease associated with CNS disorders is propelling growth of the CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its novel drug TEGSEDITM (inotersen) indicated for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. In the same year, company received approval from Canadian Health authority for the novel drug TEGSEDITM (inotersen).

However, high cost of treatment and risk of toxicity is expected to hinder the market growth. According to the Journal Molecular Therapy, in May 2017, Biogen priced Spinraza (nusinersen injection) at US$ 750,000 for the first year’s treatment (US$125,000 per injection) and US$350,000 per year.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd., Stroke Therapeutic Inc., Dynacure, ProQR Therapeutics N.V., and Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2477

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.