Commercial Telematics Market is led by players such as MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., WirelessCar AB, ORBCOMM Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom N.V

The commercial telematics market has gained significant momentum in recent years due to the features and services offered by telematics solutions. This report provides a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global market for commercial telematics along with the market size and growth forecast for the period 2012 – 2020. Commercial telematics broadly refers to a system using which an electronic or mechanical device communicates with other devices or human users with the help of a telecommunication network.

Factors such as government regulations for mandatory use of telematics technology, wide adoption of commercial telematics across various industries including insurance and infotainment, and increasing partnerships between automobile manufacturers and telematics service providers has led to the growth of global commercial telematics market. Furthermore, rising penetration of broadband and high speed long-term evolution (LTE) technologies across the globe and the increasing demand for high-end luxury cars is driving the adoption and demand for commercial telematics.

This research report on the commercial telematics market provides a detailed market analysis and helps understand the driving forces behind the popularity of these systems across various end-use industries. The report also provides a breakdown and review of various factors affecting market growth, which are appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. It offers a comprehensive coverage of underlying technological and economic factors influencing the commercial telematics business. Furthermore, value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are included in the report, which aim to provide strategic insights into the supply chain of the commercial telematics market. The prevalent competition in the market is identified and described through market share analysis of key players.

The scope of the report includes comprehensive analysis of various market segments based on applications and telematics type. Further, in-depth cross sectional analysis of these segments across different geographies [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)] has been provided to aid in strategic decision making. The report includes study of commercial telematics based on various types as OEM telematics and aftermarket telematics. Embedded and hybrid OEM systems are the two types of OEM telematics considered in the scope of this report. Furthermore, embedded and portable aftermarket systems are two types of aftermarket telematics included in the study. Applications in commercial telematics have been categorized into fleet/asset management, satellite navigation, infotainment application, insurance telematics [pay-as-you-drive (PAYD)], telehealth solutions, remote alarm and monitoring and other applications such as emergency warning systems and wireless vehicle safety communications. The study offers a complete understanding of different application sectors of commercial telematics market. The study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

Additionally, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. In addition, report explores potential opportunities that are estimated to increase profitability of market participants. The company profiles section in the report provides overview of the companies, annual revenue generated for the past two/three years, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in this report include MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., WirelessCar AB, ORBCOMM Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom N.V., Trimble Navigation Limited, and OnStar LLC.