companies Profiled in Enterprise Media Gateway Market include AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GENBAND, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Grandstream Networks, Inc.

The enterprise media gateway market has gained significant momentum in recent years due to the features and services offered by media gateways. This report provides a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global market for enterprise media gateways along with the market size and growth forecast for the period from 2014 – 2020. Enterprise media gateways are also known as the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) gateways. However, VoIP gateways specifically refer to VoIP communications.

The term enterprise media gateway is used in context of audio and video data type. Enterprise media gateway broadly refers to the devices that convert voice signals into digital signals and carry signals over the IP-based network. Increasing deployment of IP communication applications and services in enterprises due to rapid and cost effective deployment has led to the growth of global enterprise media gateway market. Furthermore, the growing demand for SIP trunking and cloud-based services is another factor driving the enterprise media gateway market. Furthermore, the rising penetration of broadband and high speed long-term evolution (LTE) technology across the globe is driving the adoption of enterprise media gateways.

This research report on the enterprise media gateway market provides a detailed analysis of the enterprise media gateways and helps in understanding the driving forces behind the popularity of these devices across various end-use segments. The report also provides a breakdown and review of various factors affecting the market growth, which are appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine the various existing trends and their impact on market growth. It offers a comprehensive coverage of the underlying technological and economic factors influencing the enterprise media gateway market. Furthermore, the value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis included in this report aim to provide strategic insights across the supply chain of enterprise media gateways. The existing competition in the market is identified through the market share analysis of key players.

The scope of the report includes a comprehensive analysis of various market segments based on the enterprise size and end-use industry. Furthermore, in-depth cross sectional analysis of these segments across different geographies has been made to aid in strategic decision making. End-use industries in the enterprise media gateway market have been categorized into: telecom and IT, healthcare, government sector, media and entertainment, banking and insurance, and other industries such as defense and hospitality. The report includes the study of enterprise media gateways based on the size of enterprises using IP-based telecommunication solutions such as small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large-sized enterprises. The study includes a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and the imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report also aims to provide a comprehensive cross-sectional analysis of the size of enterprises and the end-use industry segments of enterprise media gateway market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Additionally, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry and the various business strategies adopted by them. The report also explores potential opportunities that are estimated to increase the profitability of market participants. The company profiles section in the report provides overview of the companies, annual revenues generated in the last couple of years, strategies followed to gain competitive advantage, and recent developments. The companies profiled in this report include AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GENBAND, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Grandstream Networks, Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corporation.

