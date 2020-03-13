Competitive Dynamics Of Biochip Market a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8% for the period of 2018-2023

“Summary

The biochips market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for DNA microarray. There is pressure on biochip manufacturers to reduce prices of biochips from medical diagnostic companies and research organizations as biochip prices are limiting the growth of the market. At the same time, increasing use of biochips in pharmaceutical research and development activities, concerns regarding animal testing, rising use of DNA microarrays for cancer diagnosis is contributing to the growth of the biochips market.

The biochips market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2023. Biochips are mainly usedfor clinical research and testing, drugs screening and DNA analysis.

The market for biochips is relatively concentrated. Major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corp. and QIAGEN N.V.

The DNA microarray segment accounted for the largest share of the biochips market in 2018 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from the DNA microarray segment, which is forecast togrow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors for this growth included increasing use of DNA microarray incancer diagnosis and forensic sciences.

North America was the largest region in the biochips market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the biochips market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by North America which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The market is challenged by restraints such as unclear regulatory guidelines, skill shortage and ethical and privacy concerns relating to biochips.”

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the biochips market by type. Product types include DNA microarray, protein microarray, tissue/cell and glycan microarrays and lab-on-a-chip.

Report Includes:

– 36 data tables

– An overview of the global market for biochips

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country-specific data and analysis for USA, China, Spain, Italy, France, India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, UK and Australia

– Insight into the historic and forecast data of the market

– Description of market dynamics, including drivers and restraints

– Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions in the market

– Profiles of major companies in the industry, including Danaher Corp., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Holding AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Country Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Biochips Market Overview

Biochips Market Characteristics

Market Value Definition

Introduction

Technologies used in Biochip Manufacturing

Biochips Market Size and Growth

Market Size

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Global Biochips Market, By Segment

Global Biochips Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2014-2023

Biochips Industry Trends and Strategies

3D Printing of Biochips

Collaborations Between Biochip Developers and Research Institutions

Use of Polymers in Biochips

Digital Microfluidics Biochips (DMFBs)

Chapter 4 Biochips Market Patents

Biochips Patents

Continue…

