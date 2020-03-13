Cosmeceuticals Market Worth $22.52 Billion by 2024 Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Cosmeceuticals Market. The global cosmeceuticals market in 2017 was worth 12,938.6 USD million and is expected to reach a market size of USD 22,521.7 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 8.22 % during 2018-2024. A cosmeceutical is a skincare product that contains a biologically active compound with pharmaceutical effects on the skin. Cosmeceuticals contain cosmetic products with bioactive ingredients supposed to have medical benefits. These cosmeceuticals products have intended to have benefits comparable to the pharmaceutical. These products are steadily dominating all other product segments in the cosmetics industry and personal care. Cosmeceuticals products are used in different applications such as tooth whitening, skin irritation, skin lightening, and others.

Increasing consumer consciousness about the benefits of cosmeceutical is driving the growth of the market

The increasing consumer consciousness about the benefits of cosmeceutical is driving the growth of the market. Cosmetic surgeries tend to provide the looks people aspire. However, there are side effects for some of the surgical processes. Further, heavy makeup layers also provide artificial looks. As more women seek flawless skin, they find cosmeceuticals as an alternative for cosmetics and other therapies. Most of the cosmeceuticals contain active biological agents, unlike chemical based cosmetics.

There are tests and standards for ascertaining the safety of the cosmeceuticals. The cosmeceuticals are effective in the treatment of various skin conditions, and skin damaging aspects such as prolonged exposure to sun and aging. Some cosmeceuticals are also known as medical grade skin care products. However, they are not drugs. Dermatologists and skincare specialists prescribe them as skincare products.

A large number of consumers see dermatologists as a source for the suggestion of products for skincare and many of them refer dermatologists and other skin specialists for skincare treatments and products. Addition to this, growing demand for skin care products and a strong desire among men and women to maintain youthful appearances also supports the growth of the cosmeceutical market. Besides, increasing acceptance of men’s cosmeceutical products is likely to create growth opportunities in this market in upcoming years.

Market Segmented by Type

The global cosmeceutical market is bifurcated into product and type. Based on product type segment is categorized into haircare, skincare, lip care, tooth whitening, injectable and others. The cosmeceutical hair care products contain many products including shampoos, hair color, conditioners, gels, and other products. It includes activating cellular metabolism, vitamins, proteins, antioxidants and other biochemical constituents that simulate the blood flow and the uptake the oxygen from the hair scalp.

Furthermore, the global cosmeceutical market by type is bifurcated into six parts. It includes antioxidants, proteins, peptides, botanicals, moisturizers, and others. Antioxidant activity is used to control the oxidative stress caused by sunlight and oxygen, thus protecting against skin from UV rays. Therefore, antioxidants in the cosmeceuticals protect skin by limiting the production of free radicals that damage skin cells.

Regional Analysis

Among the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and RoW. North America dominated the global cosmeceutical market. The U.S is an important country that is driving the North America cosmeceutical market. High adoption of cosmeceutical in the hair care industry is the major key factor driving the growth of the cosmeceutical market in the North America region. Japan and South Korea are the major consumers of Cosmeceutical products across the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as the rising demands for the anti-wrinkle, elasticity boosting, pigment fading and sunscreen products drive the growth in this region. In addition, Korean consumers are well informed and early adopters of cosmetic products. The South Korean pop culture, dramas, makeup are recognized all over the world. People across the world are attracted towards the skin of Korean celebrities.

