Cranial Stabilization Devices Market is Growing Exponentially in Order to Gain More Demand by 2026

Cranial stabilization is a process of making the cranial nerves stable for brain surgery. Brain surgery is also known as craniotomy. A craniotomy is dependent on the nature of brain problem. It is majorly performed to aid in treatment of brain tumors, hematomas (blood clots), aneurysms or arteriovenous malformation (AVM), traumatic head injury, foreign objects (bullets), swelling of the brain, or infection.

Cranial Stabilization Devices Market – Drivers

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to boost the cranial stabilization devices market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, Global Burden of Disease Study surveyed that neurological disorders are the major cause of disability and death worldwide. The burden of neurological disorders has increased by 36·7% over the past 25 years from 1990 to 2015.

Cranial Stabilization Devices Market – Restraints

Several medical device reimbursement challenges is expected to hamper the cranial stabilization devices market growth. In many countries, the medical device reimbursement rates are based on standing formulas applied to the procedure or types of device and not on the technology or features of the individual manufacturer. This prevents medical device manufacturing companies to invest in the development of medical devices with advanced technologies.

Cranial Stabilization Devices Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global cranial stabilization devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing merger and acquisition activities in North America are expected to drive the cranial stabilization devices market size in the region. For instance, in October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation acquired the Johnson & Johnson’s Codman Neurosurgery business. The Codman Neurosurgery business offers a portfolio of devices focused on hydrocephalus management, neuro intensive care, and cranial surgery. The deal was closed for US$ 1.045 billion.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant cranial stabilization devices market growth, owing to increasing initiatives by various organizations to promote the development of clinical neurology and neurological science in Asia Pacific. For Instance, in November 2018, the Asian and Oceanian Association of Neurology (AOAN) hosted the conference: The Asian Oceanian Congress of Neurology 2018 (AOCN 2018), to provide participants (neurologists) an unparalleled insights into the latest research, developments, and treatments in the field of neurosciences through its comprehensive scientific program led by regional neurology experts.

Key Players in the Cranial Stabilization Devices Market:

Key players operating in the cranial stabilization devices market include, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Jintan Huida Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, evonos GmbH & Co. KG, Jeil Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Micromar, NEOS Surgery, OsteoMed, Pro Med Instruments, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet.

