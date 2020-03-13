Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Crowdsourced Smart Parking in this report analyzed the smart parking system.

Scope of the Report:

Smart parking system is new technologies that are enabling cities to reduce levels of congestion significantly. These systems provide real-time parking availability information to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space.

The global average price of Crowdsourced Smart Parking is stable from 2011 to 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The North American smart parking system market accounted for over 26%of the global market share in 2015. The need for minimizing traffic congestion, owing to the increasing number of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to trigger demand for efficient parking management systems.

The worldwide market for Crowdsourced Smart Parking is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Crowdsourced Smart Parking in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Siemens

Swarco AG

Fujica

Imtech

Xerox Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On- street

Off-street

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Government Use

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Crowdsourced Smart Parking product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Crowdsourced Smart Parking, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Crowdsourced Smart Parking in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Crowdsourced Smart Parking competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Crowdsourced Smart Parking breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Crowdsourced Smart Parking market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Crowdsourced Smart Parking sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Crowdsourced Smart Parking by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Crowdsourced Smart Parking by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Crowdsourced Smart Parking by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Crowdsourced Smart Parking by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Crowdsourced Smart Parking by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Forecast (2019-2024)



