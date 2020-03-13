Current Trends in Global Insect Growth Regulators Market with Future Scope Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Insect Growth Regulators Market (by product (chitin synthesis inhibitors, and juvenile hormone analogs and mimics), form (bait, and liquid), application (commercial, and residential)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Insect Growth Regulators. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Insect Growth Regulators cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Insect Growth Regulators growth factors.

The forecast Insect Growth Regulators Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Insect Growth Regulators on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global insect growth regulators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Insects can cause serious damage to the crops that result in decreased agricultural productivity. Insect growth regulators (IGRs) are insecticides that mimic hormones in young insects; they disrupt the growth and reproduction of insects. They are referred to as birth control for pests. As an insect grows it molts, growing a new exoskeleton under its old one and then shedding the old one to allow the new one to swell to a new size and harden. IGRs prevent an insect from reaching maturity by interfering with the molting process. This in turn curbs infestations because immature insects cannot reproduce.

Globally increasing usage of environment-friendly insecticides for crop production is expected to be the key factor driving growth in this market. The use of insect growth regulators helps in impeding the growth of pests and ultimately leads to its death that prevents the crops from being damaged. It also reduces the potential risk of chronic poisoning caused by chemical insecticides among its applicants. Moreover, it has minimal impact on the environment and is non-toxic to human beings. Apart from its application in agriculture, it is now been widely used in commercial pest control which in turn, helps to boosts the market growth. The insect growth regulators are labeled “reduced risk” by the Environmental Protection Agency that is likely to positively impact the insect growth regulator market. However, IGRs are effective only in the initial stages of pest and insect growth and the use of conventional insecticides and pesticides restrain the growth of insect growth regulator market. Furthermore, less stringent laws for insect growth regulators are further facilitating growth opportunities for the emerging insect growth regulator market.

By geography, North America holds the dominant market share in the historic period 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The factors attributing to the growth of this region includes the adoption of environmentally safe crop protection products, growing use of insect growth regulator in pest control applications and the presence of many leading insect growth regulator manufacturing companies in this region. The advancements in developing improved insect growth regulators for treating a different variety of pests is expected to promote the growth of insect growth regulator market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase adoption of insect growth regulator in agriculture and pest control applications.

Market Segmentation by Product, Form, And Applications

The report on global insect growth regulators market covers segments such as product, form, and applications. On the basis of product, the global insect growth regulators market is categorized into chitin synthesis inhibitors, and juvenile hormone analogs and mimics. On the basis of form, the global insect growth regulators market is categorized into bait, and liquid. On the basis of applications, the global insect growth regulators market is categorized into commercial, and residential.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global insect growth regulators market such as Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Russell IPM, Nufarm Limited, HELM AGRO US, Inc., Dow AgroSciences LLC, Syngenta AG, OHP, Inc., and Central Life Sciences.

