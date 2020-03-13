Dermatophytic onychomycosis, also known as tinea unguium, is a fungal disease of toenails or fingernails that causes ring infection over nails. Trichophyton rubrum and trichophyton mentagrophytes are common strains of fungi responsible for causing dermatophytic onychomycosis. Furthermore, yeasts and non-dermatophyte molds are other agents that spread the infection. Public places such as gym, swimming pool, and others that are infected with disease causing fungal agents are major source, which cause dermatophytic onychomycosis. Moreover, continuous use of shoes for a longer duration and contact of toe nail with wet surface causes the fungal infection. Increasing incidences of the infection are evident in sportsperson, owing to continuous use of shoe, sweating at nails, and traumatic nail injuries.

Market Dynamics

Major driver for growth of the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market is high prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis worldwide. According to a study published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in 2013, the mean prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis in Europe and North America was 4.3% in the population-based studies and 8.9% in the hospital-based studies. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention statistics in 2017, around 23 million people in the U.S. are affected by this disease each year.

Increasing geriatric population across the globe is another major factor driving growth of the market. According to the Population Prospects report by the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years and above would reach 1.3 billion by 2025.

Increased global prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis is expected to propel growth of the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market:

Dermatophytic onychomycosis is most common nail disorder. According to a report in the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery, 2017, onychomycosis accounts for 50% of all nail diseases and prevalence of onychomycosis was estimated to be 5.5% with margin of error of + 3% worldwide. Prophylactic use of topical antifungal agent is expected to aid in effective treatment of dermatophytic onychomycosis, which in turn is major factor contributing to the market growth.

However, several factors deter growth for the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market. For instance, treatment of dermatophytic onychomycosis on an average lasts for 5-6 months and with such long term course, patient’s compliance is a critical problem with dose fatigue and adverse effects on body parts such as liver, kidney, and heart (hepatic, renal impairment).

Moreover, high risk of disease recurrence negatively impacts the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market growth due to unwillingness of patients to follow treatment that lasts long. Furthermore, several patients often neglect this fungal infection which results in large number of population devoid of therapy access, which in turn hampers the market growth.

Key players operating in the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market include, Bausch Health Companies, Galderma S.A., Celtic Pharma, Anacor pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Topica Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Allergen, Inc., Cipla Ltd, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., NovaBiotics Inc., and Merz Pharma.

