Europe Craft Beer Market is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Over 22% During The Forecast Period 2018-2025 – BlueWeave Consulting

According to a recent published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The Europe Craft Beer Market projected to grow at a CAGR over 22% during the forecast period 2018-2025. According to the report, Germany, UK & Italy are the major countries dominate the Europe craft beer market.

Changing Consumer taste, rise in variation of beer product offerings, and increasing health concern propels the Europe Craft Beer Market.

Shifting consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle is reducing excessive consumption of alcohol owing to increasing demand for beverages, and its great variety of styles, flavors & penetration of new market offerings as compared to usual beer options. Low ABV content of the beverage further balances these flavors and minerals, reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart diseases. Recent self-grooming trend has influenced the younger population to adopt healthier beverages with low alcohol content like craft beer, backed by the influence of digital media.

Rising number of microbreweries across the Europe produces a small amount of beer but emphasize on the quality, taste and new product innovation according to the changing palate of beer drinkers. Thus, rising consumer preference for flavored and low ABV beer and increasing penetration of craft beer will propel the Europe craft beer market over the forecast periods.

Europe Craft Beer Market: Scope

On the basis of the Product, the Europe craft beer market is categories as Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter and Others. Lager craft beer dominates the Europe craft beer market. Based on the distribution channel the market is segmented into On-Trade and Off-Trade. The On-trade distribution channel is fastest growing channel in the Europe. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, South, East, West, and Central region along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the Europe craft beer market during the forecast period. Western accounts the largest market share in 2017 of total Europe craft beer market.

Europe craft Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as BrewDog, Chimay Brewery, Duvel Moortgat Brewery, Boston Beer Company, Mikkeller Brewing Company, Beavertown Brewery, AF Brew, Asahi breweries, Himburgs Braukunstkeller, Buxton Brewery, Stone Brewing, Thornbridge Brewery, and Van Pur Brewery are the key players in Europe craft beer industry.

